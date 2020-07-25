NIACC names Brad Vaught new head women's basketball coach

There is a new person in charge of the NIACC women's basketball program, and his name is Brad Vaught.
The program announced in a press release on Friday that Vaught had been hired as the seventh head coach in team history.
Vaught was most recently an assistant boys basketball coach at Stewartville High School in Minnesota, and before that worked as an assistant coach at John Marshall High School from 2017 to 2019, and at Rochester Mayo High School from 2011-2016.
Vaught also has head coaching experience, having worked as the head coach at Crossroads College in Rochester, Minn. from 2007 to 2010. From 2014 to 2018, Vaught coached at the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Basketball Academy, and the Karl Anthony-Towns Basketball Camp from 2017 to 2019.
Vaught takes over at NIACC for former head coach Todd Ciochetto, who took the head coaching job at Seward County Community College back in late May.
Ciochetto finished his time at NIACC with an overall record of 153-46, with three NJCAA Region XI titles.
"NIACC has a great tradition in athletics," Vaught said in a press release. "Everyone knows that NIACC is always so competitive every time they take the court or field. (NIACC president) Dr. (Steven) Schulz is a big supporter of athletics and it's something I wanted to be a part of."
Last season, the Trojans went 32-1 and finished the year ranked No. 1 in the NJCAA Division II standings. The team was the No. 1 seed for the national tournament, set for April 20 in Port Huron, Mich., but the tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
"Coach Ciochetto did a great job," Vaught said after his hiring was announced. "NIACC has a great tradition and I want to continue that. I've got a lot of work to do and I'm excited to get started."
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
