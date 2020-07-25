NIACC names Brad Vaught new head women's basketball coach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is a new person in charge of the NIACC women's basketball program, and his name is Brad Vaught.

The program announced in a press release on Friday that Vaught had been hired as the seventh head coach in team history.

Vaught was most recently an assistant boys basketball coach at Stewartville High School in Minnesota, and before that worked as an assistant coach at John Marshall High School from 2017 to 2019, and at Rochester Mayo High School from 2011-2016.

Vaught also has head coaching experience, having worked as the head coach at Crossroads College in Rochester, Minn. from 2007 to 2010. From 2014 to 2018, Vaught coached at the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Basketball Academy, and the Karl Anthony-Towns Basketball Camp from 2017 to 2019.

Vaught takes over at NIACC for former head coach Todd Ciochetto, who took the head coaching job at Seward County Community College back in late May.

Ciochetto finished his time at NIACC with an overall record of 153-46, with three NJCAA Region XI titles.