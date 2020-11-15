NIACC men's cross country team wins national title

NIACC head coach Curtis Vais didn't even know at first that the team had won the title, and only realized it once he saw Petersen react in front of the team results scoreboard.

"He started jumping up and down and going crazy," Vais said in a NIACC press release. "So then I knew we had won (the team title)."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Trojans finished with 57 team points to clinch the championship, with Allen County CC placing second with 68, and Cowley College in third at 70 points.

Before Saturday, the highest the Trojans had ever placed at the national meet was fourth, which came in 2011.

The title was the third team championship in school history, for any sport. The first came from the 1973 wrestling team, and the most recent was won by the 1995 men's basketball squad.

"It feels good," Kipkemboi said in a press release. "This is just the beginning."

Sarah Bertry finishes second at national meet

NIACC freshman runner Sarah Bertry finished second overall at the NJCAA Division II national championship meet on Saturday, with a five-kilometer time of 18:33.