NIACC men's cross country team wins national title

The NIACC men's cross country team finally did it.
The 2020 Trojans are national champions.
The Trojans went into the NJCAA Division II national meet on Saturday with some high hopes. Ranked No. 2 in the country, the team entered as one of the favorites to win the whole thing, with No. 1 ranked Cowley College and Allen County Community College the other two teams in the hunt for the championship. But thanks to a spectacular race from freshman Melvin Kipkemboi, the Trojans managed to pull if off.
Kipkemboi finished the 8-kilometer with a time of 24:58, beating Cowley College No. 1 Adrian Diaz-Lopez by three seconds, for the program's first ever individual national championship. His finish was only the second time in NIACC history that a runner finished an 8K in under 25 minutes, behind only Wal Khatt, who ran a 24:49 in 2016.
The title came at the end of a busy two week stretch for the Kenya-born freshman. On Nov. 1, Kipkemboi won the NJCAA Region XI Division II title, the team's first regional title since 2011. On Friday night, he was named the USTFCCCA NJCAA Division II Central Region athlete of the year.
Jorge Ruiz was the second NIACC runner to finish the race, placing sixth with a time of 25:39. Vicente Correia placed 11th overall at 26:29, with Jalen Petersen 12th, at 26:33. All three were named NJCAA All-Americans.
NIACC head coach Curtis Vais didn't even know at first that the team had won the title, and only realized it once he saw Petersen react in front of the team results scoreboard.
"He started jumping up and down and going crazy," Vais said in a NIACC press release. "So then I knew we had won (the team title)."
The Trojans finished with 57 team points to clinch the championship, with Allen County CC placing second with 68, and Cowley College in third at 70 points.
Before Saturday, the highest the Trojans had ever placed at the national meet was fourth, which came in 2011.
The title was the third team championship in school history, for any sport. The first came from the 1973 wrestling team, and the most recent was won by the 1995 men's basketball squad.
"It feels good," Kipkemboi said in a press release. "This is just the beginning."
Sarah Bertry finishes second at national meet
NIACC freshman runner Sarah Bertry finished second overall at the NJCAA Division II national championship meet on Saturday, with a five-kilometer time of 18:33.
It was the second time in school history that a NIACC women's runner finished second at the national meet, with Anna Buenneke also accomplishing the feat back in 2011, and was the best finish by a Trojans' runner since Hannah Palmeter placed third at nationals in 2014.
Cowley College runner Lubna Suied came in just ahead of Bertry to claim the national title.
The women's team finished 10th, the best national meet finish in program history.
Cowley College won the team title with 68 points, while Heartland Community College was runner-up, at 71.
