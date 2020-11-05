NIACC men's cross country ranked No. 2 in final poll

The NIACC men's cross country team, which was ranked No. 1 in the country back on Oct. 21, will go into the national meet on Nov. 14, ranked No. 2 in the USTFCCCA NJCAA Division II polls.

Cowley Community College of Arkansas City, Kansas, took the top spot, while Allen County CC placed third.

NIACC clinched the NJCAA Region XI Division II championship last Sunday in Fort Dodge with 19 team points. Hawkeye CC took second with 40 points.

The Trojans placed nine runners in the top 12 in the regional meet, for the program's first regional title since 2012. Trojans' runner Melvin Kipkemboi won the individual regional title, with teammate Jorge Ruiz placing second.

The NIACC women's team is ranked 12th going into the national meet, with Cowley College also placing first on the women's side.

NIACC freshman Sarah Bertry won the individual NJCAA Region XI Division II championship, with a time of 19:02 in the regional title race.

The Trojans will run in the NJCAA Division II national meet on Nov. 14 in Fort Dodge.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.