NIACC men win first regional title since 2012

FORT DODGE - The No. 1 NIACC men's cross country team claimed the NJCAA Region XI Division II title with 19 points on Sunday.

No. 4 Hawkeye CC placed second with 40 points.

"A dominate performance by the men," NIACC coach Curtis Vais said, "by taking nine of the 12 podium spots."

According to a NIACC release, it was the first regional championship for the NIACC men since the Trojans won NJCAA Region XI titles in 2011 and 2012.

This was the first season that the NJCAA Region XI crowned a Division I and Division II champion.

Sunday's NJCAA Region XI Division II race basically was a dual meet between NIACC and Hawkeye CC, two of the top four nationally ranked NJCAA Division II teams in the USTFCCCA poll.

NIACC was led by freshman Melvin Kipkemboi, who was the regional champion in a time of 25 minutes, 50 seconds on the 8-kilometer course at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course. NIACC sophomore Jorge Ruiz was second in a time of 25:55.

Kipkemboi is the third NIACC men's cross country runner to win a regional title. NIACC's Dan Mayer won the regional title in 2006 and Cody Manchester was the 2011 regional champion.