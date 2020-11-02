NIACC men win first regional title since 2012

FORT DODGE - The No. 1 NIACC men's cross country team claimed the NJCAA Region XI Division II title with 19 points on Sunday.
No. 4 Hawkeye CC placed second with 40 points.
"A dominate performance by the men," NIACC coach Curtis Vais said, "by taking nine of the 12 podium spots."
According to a NIACC release, it was the first regional championship for the NIACC men since the Trojans won NJCAA Region XI titles in 2011 and 2012.
This was the first season that the NJCAA Region XI crowned a Division I and Division II champion.
Sunday's NJCAA Region XI Division II race basically was a dual meet between NIACC and Hawkeye CC, two of the top four nationally ranked NJCAA Division II teams in the USTFCCCA poll.
NIACC was led by freshman Melvin Kipkemboi, who was the regional champion in a time of 25 minutes, 50 seconds on the 8-kilometer course at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course. NIACC sophomore Jorge Ruiz was second in a time of 25:55.
Kipkemboi is the third NIACC men's cross country runner to win a regional title. NIACC's Dan Mayer won the regional title in 2006 and Cody Manchester was the 2011 regional champion.
According to the release, other counting scores for the Trojans came from Vicente Correia, who was fourth in 26:51, Jalen Petersen (5th in 27:14) and Janvier Irakoze (7th in 27:32).
Kipkemboi, Ruiz, Correia were first-team all-region performers. Petersen and Irakoze were second-team all-region performers.
Earning honorable mention all-region honors were Stephen Ringo (9th in 27:41), Richard Marcoux (10th in 28:05), Caleb Sledd (11th in 28:27) and Stephen Votaw (12th in 28:44).
Also for the Trojans, Ellis Regan was 15th (29:46), Ben Ellis was 16th (29:47), Bryden Juelsgaard (17th in 29:49), Aidan Bauermeister (19th in 30:33), Blake Lofing (20th in 30:45), Maxwell Deeter (25th in 34:23) and Isaac Anderson (26th in 35:35).
NIACC returns to action Nov. 14 at the NJCAA Division II national meet in Fort Dodge.
Bertry claims women's title
NIACC freshman Sarah Bertry claimed the NJCAA Region XI Division II individual championship on Sunday in a time of 19 minutes, 2 seconds.
According to a NIACC release, Bertry is the first NIACC female to win an individual regional title since Anna Buenneke won the regional title in 2011.
Buenneke also claimed the regional title in 2010 and Elly Meyer was an individual title in 2005.
Bertry was selected as the ICCAC Division II female runner of the year. It was third race this season that Bertry has claimed the individual title.
Also for the Trojans, sophomore Whitney Martin was seventh in a season-best time of 21:58, freshman Addy Witt was ninth in a personal-best 22:31 and sophomore Laura Kern was 10th in a personal-best 22:48.
"We had some unfortunate injuries to the women's team this week," NIACC coach Curtis Vais said, "that did not allow us to score as a team.
"The four women that ran competed great. All four ended up with all-region honors and Sarah was the individual champion."
Bertry was a first-team all-region performer, Martin was a second-team all-region performer and Witt and Kern were both honorable mention all-region performers.
NIACC will compete in the NJCAA Division II national championships on Nov. 14 in Fort Dodge.
