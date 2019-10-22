{{featured_button_text}}

The NIACC basketball programs will head into the 2019-2020 season with a fair amount of expectations.

In the NJCAA Division II preseason poll released this week, the NIACC men’s team was ranked sixth in the nation.

NIACC started the 2018-2019 season unranked, and then moved into the polls on Dec. 11, when they were named the No. 19 team. By the end of the season, the Trojans had moved into the No. 3 spot, as the team finished with a 25-5 record, and ended the season with a loss to Kirkwood in the NJCAA Region XI title game.

Mens Bball NIACC vs. Southwestern 9

NIACC Mens Basketball vs. Southwestern

The NIACC women’s team enters the season ranked No. 9 in the country. The Trojans won the NJCAA Region XI tournament last season and advanced to the national tournament after beginning the year ranked No. 10. Two starters return from last season, in Autam Mendez and Kelcie Hale. 

Womens Bball NIACC vs. Ellsworth 3

NIACC Womens Basketball vs. Ellsworth

Kirkwood is the No. 1 ranked men's team in the poll, while the top women's team is defending national champion Kansas City. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments