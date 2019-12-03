Editor's note: This is a new occasional feature on the Globe Gazette sports pages to help keep readers updated on sports at area colleges NIACC and Waldorf University.
The NIACC men's and women's basketball teams remained ranked in the Top 5 in the NJCAA Division II poll after both teams won over the weekend to remain undefeated.
NIACC men ranked second
The NIACC men's basketball team remained at No. 2 in the NJCAA Division II rankings released Monday.
NIACC improved to 10-0 overall with a 115-103 win over Central CC-Columbus (Nebraska) on Sunday in the final game of the NIACC Thanksgiving Challenge.
Sophomore guard Deundra Roberson scored 29 points and had eight rebounds to lead seven Trojans in double figures as they scored at least 100 points for the 10th straight time to start the 2019-20 campaign. Roberson was 12 of 18 from the field, including three 3-point goals.
NIACC's 10-0 start is the best start for the Trojans since the 1984-85 team started 11-0. The best start in school history is a 13-0 start in the 1978-79 season.
The Trojans opens ICCAC play at Southwestern on Wednesday. Game time is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Johnson County CC (10-0) remained the top ranked team in NJCAA Division II. The Trojans face Johnson County on Dec. 13 in the JCCC Classic in Overland Park, Kansas.
NIACC women ranked third
The NIACC women's basketball team stayed at No. 3 in the NJCAA Division II poll released Monday.
NIACC (9-0 overall) stopped the Grand View junior varsity and Central CC-Columbus this past weekend at the NIACC Thanksgiving Challenge.
NIACC, which has won 23 straight home games dating back to the 2017-18 season, was led by freshman Sierra Morrow, who scored 21 points with 11 rebounds, four blocks and two steals.
It was the second straight double/double for Morrow and her third of the season. Morrow scored 18 points with 11 rebounds in Saturday's win over the Grand View Junior Varsity.
Kirkwood (9-0) remained No. 1 in this week's poll and Johnson County CC is ranked No. 2. NIACC will face Kirkwood on Jan. 29 in Cedar Rapids.
NIACC returns to action Wednesday when the Lady Trojans begin ICCAC play at Southwestern. Game time is slated for 5:30 p.m.
Waldorf women’s wrestling ranked No. 17
The Waldorf women’s wrestling team heads into the Christmas break as one of the nation’s best teams as the Warriors are ranked No. 17 in the latest NAIA Top 20 Coaches Poll released Friday. Four Warriors were ranked in the Top 20 individually.
The Warriors earned 45 points in the first poll of the year to vault into the poll and land at No. 17 after not being ranked in the preseason.
Menlo, which was ranked No. 2 in the preseason poll and was the top team at last year’s NAIA Invitational Championships, moved to the top of the season’s first poll and is No. 1 with 206 points.
Four Warrior wrestlers also were recognized as one of the best in the nation, with Jojo Hendricks, Diana Dzasezeva, Kassandra Castillo and Mikyla Black all being ranked in the Top 20 in their respective weight class.
Hendricks, a freshman wrestling at 191 pounds, was ranked No. 6 in the nation, while Dzasezeva, a sophomore competing at 136 pounds, was No. 9 in her class.
Castillo, a junior, just missed the top 10 as she was ranked No. 11 at 155 pounds, and Black, a sophomore, was No. 13 at 143 pounds.
The Warrior wrestling team is off for Christmas break but returns to action in early January wrestling in a dual at Ottawa (Kan.) on Jan. 12.
