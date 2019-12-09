For the second time in school history, the NIACC men's basketball team is ranked No. 1.
The Trojans climbed to the top of the NJCAA Division II rankings Monday, moving up a spot from last week's second slot, according to a release from the school.
NIACC (11-0) topped Southwestern 98-68 on Wednesday and last week's No. 1 Johnson County CC dropped a 91-79 decision to North Central Missouri College.
The only other time the NIACC men have been ranked No. 1 was in the Jan. 11, 1978, poll when there was one division of NJCAA basketball, the release stated. The 1977-78 Trojans started the season 11-0 and finished 22-7.
NIACC returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday at Johnson County CC in Overland Park, Kan. The Trojans also play Highland CC (Kan.) at 2 p.m. on Saturday, also in Overland Park. Kan.
NIACC women’s basketball team ranked No. 2
The NIACC women's basketball team moved up a spot to No. 2 in the NJCAA Division II poll released Monday.
It is the 31st straight poll that the NIACC women have been ranked, dating back to the start of the 2017-18 season.
Kirkwood (11-0) remained No. 1 in this week's poll and Johnson County CC, which was No. 2 in last week's poll, fell to No. 5.
NIACC, which is 12-0 for the first time since the 2013-14 season, won three games last week. The Lady Trojans topped Southwestern (96-78), John Wood CC (82-70) and then No. 5 Lincoln Land in overtime (84-81).
NIACC’s Meister to play next season at Wartburg
NIACC’s first-team all-American Kennedy Meister will play volleyball next season at Wartburg College.
Meister signed with the four-year school in Waverly on Monday.
Meister, a 5-foot-9 inch sophomore from Janesville, became NIACC's first first-team all-American in the sport of volleyball as the outside hitter was selected to the NJCAA Division II first-team all-American team. Meister is the second volleyball all-American in school history.
Meister was instrumental in guiding the Lady Trojans to an overall record of 31-10 and a berth in the NJCAA Region XI-B title match. The Lady Trojans placed second in the ICCAC in the regular season and hosted the NJCAA Region XI-B tournament.
Meister led NIACC with 581 kills in the 2019 season, which is tied for first with Hannah Wagner (2018) on the school's all-time single-season list. Meister also accumulated 573 digs (tied for fourth on the school's single-season list), 66 ace serves and 55 blocks.
She is the school's all-time leader in kills with 989 and first in career digs with 1,146.
