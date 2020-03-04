NIACC men advance to regional semifinals with win over Southwestern CC

After finishing off a 23-6 regular season with an 18-point win over Southwestern Community College, the NIACC men’s basketball team kicked off the postseason in similar, but even more dominant fashion.

On Tuesday night at home, the Trojans crushed Southwestern 113-78 in the first round of the NJCAA Region XI Tournament.

On offense, the Trojans had six players score in double figures. Trey Sampson came off the bench and scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Starters Deundra Roberson, Wendell Matthews and James Harris scored 18, 17, and 16 points respectively. As a team, NIACC shot 51.9 percent from the field against the Spartans, with 12 3-pointers and 60 rebounds.

NIACC’s 113 points is tied for the fifth most in a NJCAA regional tournament game.

The win was the Trojans' second over Southwestern in the past four days, and third overall on the year.

The No. 4-seeded Trojans will play No. 1 seed Kirkwood at 7 p.m. Thursday in the regional semifinals.

