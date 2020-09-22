NIACC hires Drew Sannes as full-time baseball coach

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After close to 10 months on the job, Drew Sannes was officially hired on Monday as the eighth head baseball coach in NIACC history.

Sannes took over as interim head coach last December, after Travis Hergert left to take a job with the Philadelphia Phillies. Sannes took the team to a 7-8 record in 2020 before the season was cut short due to COVID-19.

"We have had a long and rich history of baseball here at the college," NIACC athletic director Dan Mason said in a press release. "We are very excited to have Drew Sannes as our next head coach."

Sannes first joined the NIACC coaching staff as a hitting and infield coach in 2019, before being elevated to interim head coach upon Hergert's departure. Sannes played two years of college baseball at North Dakota, and two more at Concordia-St. Paul, where he graduated in 2019 with a masters degree in education. In addition to his coaching duties, he will also work at NIACC as an academic success coach.

"I'm very excited to have the ability to transition out of the interim position and continue as the head baseball coach here at NIACC," Sannes said in the press release. "The rich tradition of high-quality coaches that have come before me here is humbling in and on its own."

There is no NIACC fall baseball season this year due to COVID-19, so the baseball season will get started in late February.

