NIACC golf team honored by Golf Coaches Association of America

The 2018-2019 NIACC men's golf team was honored by the Golf Coaches Association of America on Thursday with the inaugural 2019 NJCAA Division II Mark Laesch Award.

The award was given based on the Trojans' improvements in adjusted stroke average per round from the 2017-2018 to 2018-2019 season.

Mark Laesch was the founder of GolfStat, a website that compiles college golf statistics and scores (similar to QuikStats).

The Trojans, comprised of Ben Boerjan, Austin Eckenrod, Jackson Hamlin, Matthew Heinemann, Zach Martin, and John Patterson, won the award with a 13.61 adjusted stroke average.

"This was an unexpected surprise to be notified that we received this award," NIACC coach Chris Frenz said in a press release. "It's really a nice accomplishment and a tribute to the efforts of last year's team."

Five other collegiate teams were also given the Laesch Award, including Davidson (Division I), CSU Dominguez Hills (Division II), Rutgers-Camden (Division III), Loyola-New Orleans (NAIA), and Ranger (NJCAA Division I).

NIACC will play its first match of the season March 27-28 at the Graceland Invitational in Lamoni, Iowa.

