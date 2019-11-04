The NIACC volleyball team dropped a 3-2 decision to Northeast CC in the NJCAA Region XI-B title match Sunday afternoon in the NIACC gym.
Northeast CC won 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 15-13.
"When it comes down to a 13-15 end you know both teams gave it their very best," said NIACC coach Chris Brandt, whose team compiled a record of 31-10. "This has been a season to remember – a season of growth beyond a scoreboard.
"There are many lessons these athletes take with them and we are so proud of the amazing young women who have built a long lasting legacy."
Northeast CC, the tournament's third seed, advances to the NJCAA Division II national tournament in Charleston, W.V. Fifth-seed Kirkwood knocked off top-seed Iowa Central 3-2 in the NJCAA Region XI-A title match so the Eagles now play at Metropolitian CC (Kansas City, Missouri) in the NJCAA North Central district championship on Nov. 9 with that winner qualifying for the national tournament.
NIACC's Kennedy Meister and Becca Steffen were selected to the NJCAA Region XI-B all-tournament team. Northeast's selections were Hannah Heppner, MaKayla Davidson and tournament MVP Josie Sanger.
Southeastern's Rachel Malinowski and Hawkeye CC's Jessica Hopkins also were selected to the all-tournament team.
Meister collected 20 kills, 23 digs and four blocks in the title match. Steffen had 27 assists, 15 digs and 11 kills.
You have free articles remaining.
Also for the Trojans, Bri Powers 18 digs, Tessa Sienknecht had seven assists and eight digs, Megan Hollander had six blocks, Kayla Lentz had assists and 28 digs, Shelby Heston had eight kills, 21 digs and three blocks, Alexa Loftus had 10 kills and three blocks and Braylee Wood had six blocks.
NIACC 3, Southeastern 2
No. 13 NIACC rallied from a 2-1 decifit to top Southeastern 3-2 in the first round of the NJCAA Region XI-B tournament Saturday afternoon in the NIACC gym.
NIACC won 23-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-14, 15-7.
"At times, we didn't make things easier for us," Brandt said, "but, eventually we turned things around and found our team - the team that we have built to work together and for each other."
In Saturday's semifinal, Meister had 20 kills, 19 digs and three ace serves. Steffen had 31 assists, 18 digs and 11 kills.
Also for the Trojans, Powers had two ace serves and seven digs, Sienknecht had 10 assists and five digs, Hollander had three blocks, Lentz had 12 digs, Heston had eight kills, two blocks, three ace serves and 12 digs, Loftus had four kills and Wood had three kills and two blocks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.