NIACC fall coaches embracing shift to spring semester

Recruiting has also been a challenge at NIACC during the pandemic, but both Brandt and McMorris say that it has gone well. On-campus visits have been shut down since the pandemic began, and the programs have been doing virtual visits to sell potential recruits on their team and the NIACC experience.

“We haven’t been able to bring the possible recruits onto campus for awhile, but we have virtual campus visits, and that has been great,” Brandt said. “To give them that information, but to have that face to face, and we’re almost there in the same room feeling, has been a nice change. Hopefully, this fall, I won’t struggle much to watch them play in person.”

McMorris will get to have some time on the pitch this fall, with JUCO teams allowed to have up to four scrimmages against local conference teams. Practices are set to begin on Sept. 6, and the season ends on Nov. 15. McMorris is looking forward to this short bout of competition, if only to keep his players active and training for the real season in the spring.