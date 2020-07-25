NIACC fall coaches embracing shift to spring semester

In 2020, it can be hard to look on the bright side. At NIACC, that is exactly what the school's fall sports coaches are choosing to do.
Last week, word came down that most junior college (JUCO) fall sports would be pushed to the spring semester as COVID-19 continues to spread across the United States.
The news means that NIACC’s volleyball and soccer programs will have to delay their seasons several months, as the planned August start is now scheduled for early 2021. With several more months to prepare for the upcoming season, NIACC’s fall coaches are finding positive aspects to the many challenges being thrown their way.
With COVID-19 causing the cancellation of March Madness, the delay of the MLB, NHL, and NBA seasons, and throwing uncertainty into high school sports across the country, the coaches are happy that their teams get to play at all.
Typically, the NIACC fall sports teams get around three weeks of fall training before the season starts. That time of year is challenging for the team’s coaches and players as the group gets to know each other while trying to figure out how to play cohesively on the court or in the field.
In 2020, the Trojans get more time to get to bond, although much of that has been through the team’s weekly Zoom meetings.
“This group that is coming in for our 2020 team, they already seem to know each other,” NIACC head volleyball coach Chris Brandt said. “I feel like I know them a little more. There is something awesome about being able to see their faces and not just text messages and group messages. We’re in a very positive part of making some great changes."
First year head soccer coach Micah McMorris was disappointed to get the news about the season being pushed to spring, but the newest NIACC coach has tried to look at it in a positive light.
Though he was worried that some international players might choose not to come to America for the season, McMorris is proud that he didn’t lose any players off his roster.
“I was excited to start my first year,” McMorris said. “I felt like I recruited well, and then all of the bad possibilities came up. What if my international students choose not to come to America? Maybe the coronavirus has dis-attracted them from coming at all. That didn’t happen.”
One of the issues with the delayed start to the year is some athletes were scheduled to graduate in December and transfer to a different school at the beginning of the new semester. COVID-19 caused many of those plans to change.
“It affects the kids in different ways,” McMorris said. “Our sophomores, we had some that were set to graduate in December, and now they have to look at how they can take their class-load course, while being a full-time student and being eligible for the spring season. There is a little challenge there."
Another problem is that some athletes play multiple sports, such as volleyball and track and field. With the two seasons now overlapping, the teams and the NJCAA are trying to figure out a way where the athletes in question can play both sports without raising the chances for injury.
“We might be able to make it happen without them missing either sport competition,” Brandt said. “We'll do what we can, but coaches in general are going to have to do a great job communicating with any athlete that is in there, and making sure that we aren’t ripping up a player’s body, just because of a competition date."
Recruiting has also been a challenge at NIACC during the pandemic, but both Brandt and McMorris say that it has gone well. On-campus visits have been shut down since the pandemic began, and the programs have been doing virtual visits to sell potential recruits on their team and the NIACC experience.
“We haven’t been able to bring the possible recruits onto campus for awhile, but we have virtual campus visits, and that has been great,” Brandt said. “To give them that information, but to have that face to face, and we’re almost there in the same room feeling, has been a nice change. Hopefully, this fall, I won’t struggle much to watch them play in person.”
McMorris will get to have some time on the pitch this fall, with JUCO teams allowed to have up to four scrimmages against local conference teams. Practices are set to begin on Sept. 6, and the season ends on Nov. 15. McMorris is looking forward to this short bout of competition, if only to keep his players active and training for the real season in the spring.
“I’m looking to space out games instead of having all of our games over like three weeks,” McMorris said. “I want to space them out so they can have something to look forward to every month until we get to after Christmas break and spring.”
No matter what, this year is going to be a strange one for everybody involved in fall sports. But with the challenges come some small blessings. McMorris is eager to get started on next year’s recruiting class, while Brandt is excited to have a fall spent with her family.
“I am really excited about being with my family,” Brandt said. “I haven’t had a lot of fall opportunities to be with my family in a long time, and I have two kids in high school that play fall sports. I’m hoping I can just be a mom as much as I possibly can.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
