NIACC cross country, soccer teams move to NJCAA DII

The NIACC men’s and women’s cross country teams and men’s and women’s soccer teams will compete at the NJCAA Division II level starting in the 2020 season.

According to a NIACC release, NJCAA cross country along with men's and women's soccer have reached a level of participation to expand divisional commitments to include NJCAA Division II.

Previously, cross country and soccer offered competition at the NJCAA Division I and NJCAA Division III level.

With that, the ICCAC will split into two divisions for all four sports.

Nine teams competed in cross country in 2019.

Five institutions, Indian Hills, Iowa Central, Iowa Western, Scott and Southwestern will remain Division I. NIACC, DMACC, Hawkeye and Southeastern will now compete at the Division II level.

The teams will compete together at the NJCAA Region XI Championships each fall with the final results separated by division

The national meet will be held at the same site but separate NJCAA Division I and NJCAA Division II races will be held.

The NIACC men placed third at the regional meet in 2019 behind Iowa Central and Iowa Western. The Trojans placed 18th at the 2019 national meet.