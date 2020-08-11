You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NIACC cross country finalizes schedule
0 comments
alert

NIACC cross country finalizes schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
NIACC's Whitney Martin

NIACC's Whitney Martin competes at the Luther College All-American meet in the 2019 season.

 Courtesy of NIACC

The North Iowa Area Community College men's and women's cross country teams have finalized its' schedules for the upcoming fall.

The Trojans will open up the 2020 season on Sept. 5 at the Mount Mercy Mustang Gallop in Cedar Rapids. NIACC will compete in Fort Dodge three times in 2020, according to a press release.

All three meets in Fort Dodge happen in November. The first is the NCAA Region XI championships on Nov. 1. The next is the NJCAA Division II National Championships on on Nov. 14. The final is the NJCAA National Half Marathon on Nov. 17.

A full schedule is below.

NIACC 2020 cross country schedule

Sept. 5 - Mount Mercy Mustang Gallop, Cedar Rapids (Women 4K; Men 5K)

Sept. 11 - Grand View University Viking Invitational, Des Moines (Women 5K; Men 8K)

Sept. 25 - Southwestern Spartan Classic, Creston (Women 5K; Men 8K)

Oct. 9 - NIACC's Trent Smith Invitational, Mason City (Women 5K; Men 8K)

Oct. 16 - Indian Hills Cross Country Invitational, Ottumwa (Women 5K; Men 8K)

Nov. 1 - NJCAA Region XI championships, Fort Dodge (Women 5K; Men 8K)

Nov. 14 - NJCAA Division II national championships, Fort Dodge (Women 5K; Men 8K)

Nov. 17 - NJCAA national half marathon, Fort Dodge (8K)

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Mason City baseball vs. Valley, 07-20-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News