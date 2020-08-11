NIACC cross country finalizes schedule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Iowa Area Community College men's and women's cross country teams have finalized its' schedules for the upcoming fall.

The Trojans will open up the 2020 season on Sept. 5 at the Mount Mercy Mustang Gallop in Cedar Rapids. NIACC will compete in Fort Dodge three times in 2020, according to a press release.

All three meets in Fort Dodge happen in November. The first is the NCAA Region XI championships on Nov. 1. The next is the NJCAA Division II National Championships on on Nov. 14. The final is the NJCAA National Half Marathon on Nov. 17.

A full schedule is below.

NIACC 2020 cross country schedule

Sept. 5 - Mount Mercy Mustang Gallop, Cedar Rapids (Women 4K; Men 5K)

Sept. 11 - Grand View University Viking Invitational, Des Moines (Women 5K; Men 8K)

Sept. 25 - Southwestern Spartan Classic, Creston (Women 5K; Men 8K)

Oct. 9 - NIACC's Trent Smith Invitational, Mason City (Women 5K; Men 8K)

Oct. 16 - Indian Hills Cross Country Invitational, Ottumwa (Women 5K; Men 8K)

Nov. 1 - NJCAA Region XI championships, Fort Dodge (Women 5K; Men 8K)