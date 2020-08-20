 Skip to main content
NIACC basketball teams set to start season in January.
After COVID-19 wreaked havoc in the world of college sports, the NIACC sports programs were thrown into uncertainty. But finally, JUCO sports fans have something to look forward to. 

This year's NJCAA basketball season has been moved to spring semester, and this week, the NIACC men's and women's program's both announced their 2021 schedules. 

The season for both teams will begin in mid-January, with the men's team opening it's 22-game all-ICCAC schedule on Jan. 20 with a game at Iowa Central.  The Trojan have advanced to the NJCAA Region XI title game each of the past two years.

The NIACC women will open their first season under new head coach Brad Vaught on Jan. 20 at Iowa Central. The Trojans, who have won each of the past two NJCAA Region XI championships, will play a 20-game all-conference schedule. 

Both team's home openers will come on Jan. 23 against DMACC. 

NIACC

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

