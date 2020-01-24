NIACC baseball holding youth camps

The NIACC baseball team will hold a series of baseball camps over the next couple of months, all of them focused on different skills and aspects of the game.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, the Trojans will hold a pitching camp, intended to teach pitchers proper arm care. On the NIACC website, the team describes the camp as such: "The NIACC Baseball Arm Care & Pitching Camps will train each pitcher in a way that maximizes his body to increase in power, core rotation, balance, connection, and overall athleticism and mobility."

The camp will start at 11 a.m., and end at 2:30 p.m. The cost is $100.

On Feb. 16, NIACC will hold two youth skills camps. The hitting focused camp will go from noon to 2:30 p.m., while the pitching camp will start at 3 p.m. and go to 5 p.m. The cost is $75 per camp, or $100 to attend both camps.

NIACC's high school hitting camp is on Feb. 22, and will go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is also $100.

Finally, on April 21, the Trojans will hold Tiny Trojans camp, which is available for kids four to eight years old. Camp is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and costs $30 to attend.

