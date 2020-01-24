NIACC baseball holding youth camps

The NIACC baseball team will hold a series of baseball camps over the next couple of months, all of them focused on different skills and aspects of the game.
On Sunday, Jan. 26, the Trojans will hold a pitching camp, intended to teach pitchers proper arm care. On the NIACC website, the team describes the camp as such: "The NIACC Baseball Arm Care & Pitching Camps will train each pitcher in a way that maximizes his body to increase in power, core rotation, balance, connection, and overall athleticism and mobility."
You have free articles remaining.
The camp will start at 11 a.m., and end at 2:30 p.m. The cost is $100.
On Feb. 16, NIACC will hold two youth skills camps. The hitting focused camp will go from noon to 2:30 p.m., while the pitching camp will start at 3 p.m. and go to 5 p.m. The cost is $75 per camp, or $100 to attend both camps.
NIACC's high school hitting camp is on Feb. 22, and will go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is also $100.
Finally, on April 21, the Trojans will hold Tiny Trojans camp, which is available for kids four to eight years old. Camp is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and costs $30 to attend.