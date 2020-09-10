NFL rosters chock full of former Iowa players

Stone is listed as Baltimore’s second-team free safety behind DeShon Elliott, a role he moved into when the Ravens terminated seven-time Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas two days after an on-field altercation with a teammate in late August.

Opting to forgo his final year of eligibility at Iowa, Stone wrote Sunday on Twitter that he continues to work to prove a point.

“All I ever wanted to be was someone kids in my hometown can look up to and see you can do something with your life,’’ Stone wrote. “This is just the start. Blessed for every opportunity I get in my life.’’

4. Three former Hawkeyes begin the year on NFL practice squads.

Defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore with the Seahawks, quarterback Nate Stanley with the Vikings and linebacker Kristian Welch with the Ravens landed spots on practice squads after NFL teams reduced their rosters to 53 players last weekend.

5. For the first time since 2007, Marshal Yanda is not on an NFL roster.

Originally drafted by the Ravens in the third round of the 2007 draft, the former Iowa offensive lineman retired from Baltimore after a 13-year NFL career.