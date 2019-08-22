{{featured_button_text}}
WR Newman/GHV/BK 1

Newman Catholic wrestling coach Mark Bertsch smiles as he is recognized during a triangular meet in February for his induction into the IAHSWR Hall of Fame.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

After 35 years at the helm of Newman Catholic wrestling, hall of fame coach Mark Bertsch has stepped down. 

Bertsch steps away from the program responsible for more than 380 victories over his 35 seasons, along with 80 state qualifiers and eight state wrestling champions. 

In 2016, Bertsch helped lead the Knights to their highest ever finish, as they finished third at state. He was also formerly the president of the IWCOA, and was instrumental in the development of the state dual team rankings in 1994.

Earlier this year, Bertsch was honored for his distinguished career by being inducted into the Iowa High School Wrestling Hall of Fame. 

