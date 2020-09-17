Newman Catholic volleyball just keeps winning

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a dismal 2-4 start to the 2020 season, the Newman Catholic volleyball team has since won seven out of their last eight games and are on a bit of a winning streak.

The Knights won again, this time over West Hancock, in three straight sets in Britt on Thursday night. The victory improved their winning streak to four straight games dating back to the Central Springs tournament last Saturday.

"It felt really good, this is our second win this week," senior Emily Udelhofen said. "I think we played really well as a team. It felt good to try new things. We tried a slide and we tried a really hard hit, so it felt really good."

The night didn't start off so hot for Newman Catholic and things were looking grim when West Hancock jumped ahead 24-20 in the first set. The Knights were able to complete the comeback and scored six straight points to win the first set. The squad went on to win the next two sets 25-17 and 25-20, respectively.

If a match earlier in the season would have started off with the adversity that was faced in the first set on Thursday, the Knights might not have had the same result.