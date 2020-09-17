Newman Catholic volleyball just keeps winning

After a dismal 2-4 start to the 2020 season, the Newman Catholic volleyball team has since won seven out of their last eight games and are on a bit of a winning streak.
The Knights won again, this time over West Hancock, in three straight sets in Britt on Thursday night. The victory improved their winning streak to four straight games dating back to the Central Springs tournament last Saturday.
"It felt really good, this is our second win this week," senior Emily Udelhofen said. "I think we played really well as a team. It felt good to try new things. We tried a slide and we tried a really hard hit, so it felt really good."
The night didn't start off so hot for Newman Catholic and things were looking grim when West Hancock jumped ahead 24-20 in the first set. The Knights were able to complete the comeback and scored six straight points to win the first set. The squad went on to win the next two sets 25-17 and 25-20, respectively.
If a match earlier in the season would have started off with the adversity that was faced in the first set on Thursday, the Knights might not have had the same result.
"A big thing we've worked on this season, and it's really led by the girls, is even though we're down, playing as a team and keep working as a team," Breckenridge said. "Cheering each other on, bringing each other up and staying positive and I think they do a fantastic job down and up, but especially when they're down, bringing themselves back to that spot."
Something needed to change for the Knights after a 2-4 head start, but Breckenridge says that the start to a new season is always tough.
"In the beginning, it's hard to find that lineup that's going to work and the girls that are going to work together and I think we finally have found where one girl's here and the other girl can pick up here," head coach Kristen Breckenridge said. "We finally found that groove of that consistency between the girls."
Although Breckenridge says there was some growing pains early in the season, Udelhofen says there's another thing that's helped as of late.
"We've all played together since like middle school so we have good team chemistry," Udelhofen said. "We all connect really well and we communicate. So it definitely helps a lot that we've been together since elementary."
Against West Hancock, Udelhofen led the Knights with 10 kills and senior Claire McCardle had 21 assists. Senior Kealan Curley also had seven kills and 14 digs on the night.
Eight out of the ten varsity players for the Knights are seniors. Those seniors are who have spearheaded the winning charge as of late.
"They come in for open gyms. They come in for extra time," Breckenridge said. "They're asking for extra help and I think with that mindset of wanting to get better, that's what brings the rest of the program up with them."
The win over West Hancock improves Newman Catholic's record to 9-5 on the season. After a slow start, the goal for the Knights is to keep winning.
"We want to keep up our winning streak," Udelhofen said. "Because right now we're 9-5 and we want to stay up. That's basically our goal."
The Knights travel to play in the Forest City tournament on Saturday.
West Hancock falls to 2-12 on the year with the loss and travel to play in the Graettinger/Terril High School tournament on Saturday.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
