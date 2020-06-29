Newman Catholic softball game canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Newman Catholic softball team has canceled its scheduled Monday night game against West Hancock due to a player's potential exposure to COVID-19.

The season has not yet been suspended, but the team is awaiting test results, and the player has been asked to self-isolate until the results are known.

"Once we get results back from her test, we will make our decision on what will happen after that," athletic director and Newman Catholic baseball coach Alex Bohl said. "We're hoping it's a negative test, and we can pick back up as soon as we can."

The Newman baseball team's season could also potentially be affected, but the Knight's scheduled game on Tuesday night against Bishop Garrigan has not been rescheduled yet.

"We took practice off (Monday), just to be safe," Bohl said. "We are tentative scheduled to play tomorrow, and we're going to keep it that way until further notice."

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

