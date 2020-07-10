Newman Catholic softball completes epic comeback on wild Senior Night

“It would mean a lot to everybody on our team, including our parents,” Castle said. “They’ve supported us for a really long time, and for us to go to state, they would finally think that all the drives, tournaments, practices, and games are finally paying off for us.”

On Friday, the Knights proved that they have an offense that can keep pace with anybody. Going up against the highly-ranked Golden Bears, things looked bleak early on, as the Knights fell behind by eight runs going into the bottom of the fourth.

In the fourth, Emma Determan hit a bases-clearing double to put the score at 9-5. Determan then scored on a double from Curley to make it 9-6. In the fifth, Faith Wadle drove in a run on a single down the left-field line to pull the Knights within two.

The Golden Bears then scored three more runs in the sixth inning, and one more in the seventh to take a 13-7 lead. In the bottom of the seventh, the dam finally broke for Newman Catholic. Emma Weiner led off the inning with her first career home run, the first of five runs the Knights would plate in the inning.

Castle scored from third base on a passed ball to tie it, and the game went to the 8th inning deadlocked at 13-13.