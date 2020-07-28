Newman Catholic softball can't complete comeback against defending champion Collins-Maxwell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To win a state championship, you have to beat the best.

For the Newman Catholic softball team, a state championship will have to wait for another year.

On Tuesday, the Knights put up a fight against No. 1 seed Collins-Maxwell, a team coming off of back to back state championships.

After a late rally, the Knights pulled within one run, at 3-2. But a series of crucial errors in the bottom of the sixth inning by the Newman defense led to a pair of runs for the Spartans. The lead held, and Collins-Maxwell defeated Newman Catholic in the state quarterfinals, 5-2.

The Knights struggled to push runs across early in the game against Collins-Maxwell senior pitcher Mikayla Houge, a University of Virginia commit who was named the state’s Gatorade Softball Player of the Year.

Newman Catholic's offense had base hits in the first, second, third, fourth, and fifth innings, but came up empty in each frame. The team did have some bright spots on offense, finishing with nine hits against Houge, who gave up only 32 hits across 19 starts this season, with a 0.41 ERA and 188 strikeouts, fourth-highest in the state.