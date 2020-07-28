Newman Catholic softball can't complete comeback against defending champion Collins-Maxwell

To win a state championship, you have to beat the best.
For the Newman Catholic softball team, a state championship will have to wait for another year.
On Tuesday, the Knights put up a fight against No. 1 seed Collins-Maxwell, a team coming off of back to back state championships.
After a late rally, the Knights pulled within one run, at 3-2. But a series of crucial errors in the bottom of the sixth inning by the Newman defense led to a pair of runs for the Spartans. The lead held, and Collins-Maxwell defeated Newman Catholic in the state quarterfinals, 5-2.
The Knights struggled to push runs across early in the game against Collins-Maxwell senior pitcher Mikayla Houge, a University of Virginia commit who was named the state’s Gatorade Softball Player of the Year.
Newman Catholic's offense had base hits in the first, second, third, fourth, and fifth innings, but came up empty in each frame. The team did have some bright spots on offense, finishing with nine hits against Houge, who gave up only 32 hits across 19 starts this season, with a 0.41 ERA and 188 strikeouts, fourth-highest in the state.
The Spartans took the lead early, as sophomore Alexis Houge led off the first inning with a single, and then stole second and third base. Houge scored the first run of the game on a sacrifice bunt from older sister Mikayla.
In the third inning, Collins-Maxwell plated its second run when junior Reagan Franzen scored from second base as a throw from Knights’ first baseman Alyse Ball got past third baseman Molly McGuire. In the fourth, the Spartans took a 3-0 lead as Alexis Houge scored again, this time on a single from senior Emma Kahler.
The Knights finally broke through in the top of the sixth inning, as senior catcher Hailey Worman hit a two-run home run to pull Newman Catholic within one, at 3-2. But in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Spartans pulled ahead for good, as a pair of errors by the Knights led to a run, and an RBI single from junior Reagan Franzen made the score 5-2 in favor of Collins-Maxwell.
In the top of the seventh inning, Houge retired the Knights in four batters, as senior Lily Castle got aboard with a one-out single. Leininger grounded out to second base to end the game, and the Spartans advanced to the state semifinals for the third consecutive season.
With the loss, the Knights said goodbye to their vaunted senior class of shortstop Lily Castle, pitcher Paige Leininger, and catcher Hailey Worman. The trio has broken a total of 11 school records between them. The Knights will have four seniors in 2021, as Molly McGuire, Ellie Determan, Faith Wadle and Kealan Curley are also scheduled to return.
Tuesday was the Knights’ first state tournament appearance since 2012, and was the fourth in program history. The team has not advanced beyond the first round since 1990.
The Spartans will play Lynville-Sulley in one semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Newman Catholic ends its season with a record of 19-4.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
