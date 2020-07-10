Newman Catholic seniors relish time together, epic comeback

After spending so many hours together, the three became very close friends. In 2015, they helped lead the Wildcats to a second-place finish at the USSSA 14U National Tournament in Topeka, Kansas.

“We just were together every single weekend for like the whole weekend,” Leininger said. “I think it kind of grew over time, and then when we knew that we are the three that are going to be playing together as a team at Newman. I think that kind of brought us together.”

Castle and Leininger have been double-play partners since that fourth grade year, all the way up until last season when Leininger took over as Newman’s main starting pitcher. On Friday, Leininger was back at her old second base spot, as sophomore Leah Martinez got the start against the Golden Bears.

Though Leininger has played second base for a many years, it seems that she has gotten used to the pitching spot over the past year.

“It was kind of fun, but I kind of want to go back to pitching,” Leininger said with a laugh. “I like being in control of the game, try to boost the team up, and do what I can. It was a fun time, I guess.”