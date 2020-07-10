Newman Catholic seniors relish time together, epic comeback

Nobody who was at the Newman Catholic softball field on Friday night will ever forget the game that took place. Especially the team's seniors.
Going up against No. 6 ranked Bishop Garrigan, the No. 12 Knights battled back from a 9-1 deficit to send the game into extra innings. In the bottom of the eighth, center fielder Kealan Curley hit a walk-off single off the wall in right center, to win the game for the Knights, 14-13.
“We know we can score runs in bunches, but we were getting a little nervous when it was 9-1,” head coach Tom Dunn said. “But then when we put up a five-spot in the fourth inning, all of a sudden it was close, and the girls got their confidence.”
The Knights’ victory happened on the team’s Senior Night, making it an extra special win for the team’s trio of senior standouts. Catcher Hailey Worman, shortstop Lily Castle, and second baseman Paige Leininger have known each other for a long time, first meeting as members of the Mason City Wildcats travel ball team.
“We’ve been playing softball together since fourth grade,” Worman said. “We started playing together on a travel team, and every summer since then, we’ve been buddies.”
For the Knights’ senior trio, the past eight summers have mostly been spent together, traveling across the Midwest to play in tournaments, hanging out in hotel rooms, and playing on the Newman Catholic softball diamond. Castle and Leininger are both five-year starters, while Worman has started each of the past four seasons for the Knights.
After spending so many hours together, the three became very close friends. In 2015, they helped lead the Wildcats to a second-place finish at the USSSA 14U National Tournament in Topeka, Kansas.
“We just were together every single weekend for like the whole weekend,” Leininger said. “I think it kind of grew over time, and then when we knew that we are the three that are going to be playing together as a team at Newman. I think that kind of brought us together.”
Castle and Leininger have been double-play partners since that fourth grade year, all the way up until last season when Leininger took over as Newman’s main starting pitcher. On Friday, Leininger was back at her old second base spot, as sophomore Leah Martinez got the start against the Golden Bears.
Though Leininger has played second base for a many years, it seems that she has gotten used to the pitching spot over the past year.
“It was kind of fun, but I kind of want to go back to pitching,” Leininger said with a laugh. “I like being in control of the game, try to boost the team up, and do what I can. It was a fun time, I guess.”
Not only have the three of them become close friends, but the trio has also rewritten the Newman Catholic record books. Between them, the group holds 11 school records.
Castle holds the school records for home runs in a single season, career triples, career hits, career runs, and career walks, and is three home runs away from setting a new school mark.
Worman has the most career throw-outs of any Newman catcher, and also became the team’s only first baseman in program history to go an entire season without committing an error.
Leininger has the team records for doubles, RBIs and batting average.
“I think we all have a very strong bond,” Leininger said. “We are all able to show up and pump our team up. I think us three as leaders help build the team up as a whole, and I think we’re pretty good at that. We all play our parts together and especially as seniors, it's our job to control how the team acts in different situations.”
The Knights have two regular season games remaining, and after that, will get a first-round bye in the regional tournament, followed by a game on July 15 against the winner of Monday's contest between Nashua-Plainfield and West Central.
Despite several close calls in the past few seasons, Newman Catholic has not made it to the state tournament since 2012. For the players and for Dunn, a state berth would mean the world.
“It would mean a lot to everybody on our team, including our parents,” Castle said. “They’ve supported us for a really long time, and for us to go to state, they would finally think that all the drives, tournaments, practices, and games are finally paying off for us.”
On Friday, the Knights proved that they have an offense that can keep pace with anybody. Going up against the highly-ranked Golden Bears, things looked bleak early on, as the Knights fell behind by eight runs going into the bottom of the fourth.
In the fourth, Emma Determan hit a bases-clearing double to cut the deficit to 9-5. Determan then scored on a double from Curley to make it 9-6. In the fifth, Faith Wadle drove in a run on a single down the left-field line to pull the Knights to within two.
The Golden Bears then scored three more runs in the sixth inning, and one more in the seventh to take a 13-7 lead. In the bottom of the seventh, the dam finally broke for Newman Catholic. Emma Weiner led off the inning with her first career home run, the first of five runs the Knights would plate in the inning.
Castle scored from third base on a passed ball to tie it, and the game went to the eighth inning deadlocked at 13-13.
In the eighth, Wadle led off with a single, and then later scored on Curley's game-winning hit to complete the Knights’ epic comeback. The two teams combined for 27 runs and 33 hits in the ballgame.
For Dunn, the chance to win in walk-off fashion on Senior Night was a special opportunity, especially in this strange, COVID-19 shortened season. After a spring full of uncertainty, Dunn was grateful his seniors had a night they will remember forever.
“It’s huge for them. Those three have meant so much for our program, and they’ve been leaders,” Dunn said. “I’m so happy for them that they’ll remember that their senior night, in the craziest year, was one of the craziest games.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
