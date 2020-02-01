Newman Catholic's Burt and Taylor stay close, on and off the court

For Newman Catholic sports fans, Max Burt and Doug Taylor have become a familiar sight.
The two burst onto the scene this past summer as eighth graders on the school’s Class 1A state championship baseball team. Burt was the team’s starting catcher, and Taylor finished with an 8-0 record as a starting pitcher. In football, Burt was the quarterback while Taylor was the second-leading wide receiver.
Now, the two have taken their skills to the basketball court, where Taylor is the team’s second-leading scorer, and Burt is the starting point guard.
The two freshman go way back.
Burt and Taylor first met each other on a baseball travel team at the age of 7, and hit it off immediately. Their time together and close friendship has led to a kind of on-field kinship that both of them struggle to explain.
“I feel like we have some sort of connection,” Burt said. “I don’t know how to explain it, it just is kind of special. We know each other so well. It’s just hand in hand. We know what each other is thinking. It’s fun.”
In baseball, they grew into a dynamic duo. Burt earned raves from the Knights' pitching staff on his ability to call a game, and with his close friend behind the plate, Taylor finished with a 1.68 ERA. During the season, Taylor described Burt as the best catcher he’d ever worked with.
Now, nearly six months after taking part in the championship dog-pile at Principal Park in Des Moines, the two are trying to find that same energy on the basketball court.
The transition from baseball to football and basketball has definitely been an adjustment. The baseball team was led by a big group of seniors, such as Josh Fitzgerald and Evan Paulus. Those two had already won three state titles by the time Burt and Taylor joined the team, and the two youngsters could play ball without having to worry about taking charge. Fitzgerald and Paulus are now playing baseball at Kirkwood.
“From those two, we learned how to work hard every day,” Taylor said. “Going as hard as you can every single play, because you see where they both are, and they’re in great positions. Learning from them has been amazing, and it’s definitely going to help us down the road.”
With their departure, Burt in particular has tried to step up as a team leader. In his role as point guard on the basketball team and a quarterback on the gridiron, Burt’s leadership abilities serve him well.
“Max definitely is an outspoken one,” head coach Jerry Gatton said. “He’s been in the game a lot. He has stepped up a little bit, and being a point guard, you need to do that. It’s tough for young kids to step up. It’s good to see that some of our youth are doing it.”
While they are close friends, Burt and Taylor are very different on the court. Taylor can be an emotional and outspoken player, while Burt is more of the calming influence, more inclined to motivate his teammates and try to keep emotions in check than to have an in-game outburst. And as a freshman, he still has several more years to grow into the role.
“Having a young leader soothes everything down,” Taylor said of Burt. “Having that for however many more years is going to be good.”
After the departure of Fitzgerald and Paulus, along with Merritt McCardle and Brady Gatton, the basketball team has taken a bit of a step back. After finishing 19-3 a season ago, and winning their second straight conference title, the Knights are currently 7-8, and sit in fifth place in the Top of Iowa East.
It has been a frustrating season for Gatton. With so many young players, there are lots of ups and downs.
“We take two steps forward, but then we go to a game and have a step back,” Gatton said. “That is the part of youth. It’s the part of getting them to grow. I think we’re growing, and it’s not a sprint. It’s a marathon.”
Having two players like Burt and Taylor that know each other so well is a plus for Gatton, but his goal is to expand that level of trust and familiarity to the rest of his team.
“Those two playing together helps, as it does with any team,” Gatton said. “Any team that plays together for years like they have, you tend to move and tend to know where that person is going to go. They know each other better than they know their teammates.”
Going into the 2019-2020 season, the Knights knew there would be a few growing pains. While Gatton was hoping for better than 7-8 through 15 games, the coach and players remain hopeful for the future.
“Everything is not going to be smooth,” Burt said. “We’re young, and we’re not the most polished team, but if we continue to work hard and work together we can be better and get better in the future. We’ll keep progressing.”
No matter what, as long as they get to play together, Burt and Taylor will have a good time.
"Its a dream come true," Burt said. "It's so much fun."
The Knights’ next game will be on Saturday, at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.