Newman Catholic's Burt and Taylor stay close, on and off the court

Now, nearly six months after taking part in the championship dog-pile at Principal Park in Des Moines, the two are trying to find that same energy on the basketball court.

The transition from baseball to football and basketball has definitely been an adjustment. The baseball team was led by a big group of seniors, such as Josh Fitzgerald and Evan Paulus. Those two had already won three state titles by the time Burt and Taylor joined the team, and the two youngsters could play ball without having to worry about taking charge. Fitzgerald and Paulus are now playing baseball at Kirkwood.

“From those two, we learned how to work hard every day,” Taylor said. “Going as hard as you can every single play, because you see where they both are, and they’re in great positions. Learning from them has been amazing, and it’s definitely going to help us down the road.”

With their departure, Burt in particular has tried to step up as a team leader. In his role as point guard on the basketball team and a quarterback on the gridiron, Burt’s leadership abilities serve him well.

