Newman Catholic's Bohl named baseball coach of the year
Newman Catholic's Bohl named baseball coach of the year

Newman State Baseball

Newman coach Alex Bohl brings his son down on the field after winning the 2017 Class 1A state baseball championship.

 Globe Gazette file photo

Newman Catholic head baseball coach Alex Bohl was recently named the Class 1A coach of the year by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Bohl has led the Knights to a 38-3 record last season, the past three Class 1A state titles, and four of the past five championships.

The organization held its 52nd annual awards banquet on Jan. 18 at the Marriott Hotel in Cedar Rapids.

This year’s North Iowa area award winners were:

District Coach of the Year awards

• State Winner (Class 1A) – Alex Bohl (Newman Catholic)

• Northeast District (Class 1A) – Alex Bohl (Newman Catholic)

• Central District (Class 1A) – Lance Thompson (West Fork)

200-win club

• Bryce Conway (Riceville)

• Ethan Miller (Central Springs)

25-year service award

• Troy Rood (Mason City)

15-year service award

• Ethan Miller (Central Springs)

• Lance Thompson (West Fork)

President award

• Gary and Sandy Nyhus – Mason City

