Newman Catholic ranked No. 3 in 2020 preseason coaches poll

It's finally here.
After three months of quarantine, sports cancellations and uncertainty, sports have returned to the state of Iowa.
Area baseball and softball teams will take their respective diamonds to begin play on Monday night, as Iowa is the first state to return to school sports since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
In advance of the shortened 2020 season, the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association, released its preseason rankings, with two local teams making the cut.
The following list is 2020 Iowa High School preseason baseball rankings. Area teams are in bold.
Class 1A
(2019 Record)
1. Martensdale-St. Mary's (34-7)
2. St. Mary's, Remsen (27-8)
3. Newman Catholic (38-3)
The Knights won their third consecutive Class 1A title last season thanks to outstanding postseason performances from their heralded senior class. With only two returning starters, in freshmen Doug Taylor and Max Burt, Newman Catholic will have to prove that it still a contending team. After four state titles in the past five years, the young players have some big shoes to fill.
4. South Winneshiek (29-10)
5. Coon Rapids-Bayard (29-5)
6. Don Bosco (29-5)
7. Alburnett (34-6)
8. St. Albert, Council Bluffs (24-14)
9. Calamus-Wheatland (33-4)
10. Wapsie Valley (27-13)
Others: Hinton (26-5); Kingsley-Pierson (29-5); St. Ansgar (25-10); Woodbury Central (21-14)
Class 2A
1. Van Meter (34-3)
2. North Linn (40-6)
3. Dike-New Hartford (28-6)
4. Des Moines Christian (29-9)
5. Underwood (26-5)
6. West Branch (20-8)
7. Beckman Catholc, Dyersville (26-13)
8. Woodward-Granger (23-8)
9. Treynor (27-11)
10. Mid-Prairie (18-12)
Others: Camanche (18-13); Pocahontas (24-5); West Lyon (27-2); West Sioux (22-6); Wilton (24-5)
Class 3A
1. Bishop Heelan, Sioux City (29-11)
2. Central DeWitt (38-4)
3. Centerville (24-7)
4. Davenport, Assumption (32-5)
5. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (41-2)
6. Marion (33-6)
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (27-14)
8. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic (18-22)
9. Solon (22-18)
10. Harlan (26-8)
Others: Ballard, Huxley (25-9); Dallas Center-Grimes (23-15); Washington (22-9); Waverly-Shell Rock (24-15); Winterset (22-8)
Class 4A
1. Urbandale (31-14)
2. Ankeny (21-18)
3. Southeast Polk (30-14)
4. Johnston (36-6)
5. Waukee (28-13)
6. Epworth, Western Dubuque (32-10)
7. Dowling Catholic ( 31-12)
8. Iowa City West (34-8)
9. Des Moines Roosevelt (29-10)
10. Prairie, Cedar Rapids (22-20)
Others: Ankeny Centennial (28-12), Dubuque Hempstead (23-16); Iowa City Liberty (23-18); Linn-Marr (26-12); Pleasant Valley (25-12)
