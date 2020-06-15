Newman Catholic ranked No. 3 in 2020 preseason coaches poll

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It's finally here.

After three months of quarantine, sports cancellations and uncertainty, sports have returned to the state of Iowa.

Area baseball and softball teams will take their respective diamonds to begin play on Monday night, as Iowa is the first state to return to school sports since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In advance of the shortened 2020 season, the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association, released its preseason rankings, with two local teams making the cut.

The following list is 2020 Iowa High School preseason baseball rankings. Area teams are in bold.

Class 1A

(2019 Record)

1. Martensdale-St. Mary's (34-7)

2. St. Mary's, Remsen (27-8)

3. Newman Catholic (38-3)