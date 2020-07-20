Newman Catholic pitchers stepping it up in deep playoff run

One step closer.
The Newman Catholic baseball team took a big step toward yet another state tournament appearance, as the Knights beat AGWSR, 6-0, in the Class 1A, District 3 final.
Like it has been doing all season long, the Knights' pitching staff stepped up and shut down a good baseball team when it counted.
Freshman Doug Taylor took the ball for Newman Catholic, and after throwing over 20 pitches in the first inning, settled down to dominate the Cougars, allowing no runs on four hits over 6 1/3 innings of work.
"With Doug throwing a lot of pitches there in the top of the first, you start thinking about pitch count coming into play," head coach Alex Bohl said. "He got in a groove after that, and was able to be efficient with his innings."
Taylor has followed up his breakout eighth-grade year with an outstanding freshman season. Coming into Saturday night's game, Taylor sported a 0.71 ERA, a .118 opponent batting average, and 36 strikeouts on the year.
After Taylor exited with one out in the sixth inning, senior Jacob Nelson came in and struck out two batters to win the game. For Nelson, it was his final game at Newman Catholic ballpark, and he was happy to close his career in front of the home crowd in such a fashion.
"It feels great," Nelson said. "I was just glad we had a big enough lead where I didn't have to stress about it. I could just throw it in the zone and leave the rest to the team."
While the Knights are still young in the field, the pitching staff boasts plenty of experience. Both Taylor and and senior Sam Kratz were major mound contributors to last year's state title squad.
Nelson and sophomore Matthew Heinrich have made it a quartet of go-to pitchers for the Knights. All four of the pitchers have struck out at least 23 hitters this season, and have ERAs below 3.00.
Taylor became one of the team's top pitching options as an eighth-grader in 2019, finishing with a 1.68 ERA, and earning the win in the state title game against Alburnett. Kratz has been a dependable arm for the team for several years, but has broken out in a big way this season to the tune of a 0.29 ERA, and a .120 opponent batting average, with 51 strikeouts and just six walks.
On a team with seven new starters this season in the field, a pitching staff with state championship experience has been one of the team's biggest strengths.
"I think all of us do a great job of just staying focused and ready to pitch," Taylor said. "It was great to get that first year, because now I know what it feels like to go all the way, and you don't want anything else but that."
The Knights also got a big performance out of their offense against the Cougars. AGWSR pitcher Luke Starr came into Saturday's game with 45 strikeouts and an opponent batting average of .084.
But the Knights got to Starr early, as sophomore Jack Maznio drove in two runs with a double in the second inning, and later scored on a throwing error by Starr. In the third inning, Kratz got on-base with a one-out double, and scored on another throwing error, to give the Knights a 4-0 lead.
Newman added two more runs in the fifth inning when sophomore Nash Holmgaard scored from third base on a passed ball, and sophomore Eli Brinkley drove in senior John Fitzsimmons with a single.
As a team, the Knights are hitting .334, and have scored at least six runs in each of their 16 victories this season.
"Everybody is stepping up," Bohl said. "That is what you need. It's one of the things that you expect from a quality program. If you want to compete at the state level, you have to have one through nine step up. We had that tonight."
The Knights will play Madrid at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in Nevada in the Class 1A, Substate 2 final.
The Tigers come into the game on a five-game winning streak, and have allowed their opponents to score a total of just six runs in that span. The Knights have not played against Madrid at any time in the past decade, but according to Taylor, the challenge of taking on an unfamiliar opponent is part of what makes the postseason fun.
"We don't know much about them, so we'll have to get a report," Taylor said. "It'll be fun to play someone new, and someone we haven't played in awhile."
Should the Knights win, it will be the team's 13th consecutive state tournament appearance, and 18th in the past 20 years.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
