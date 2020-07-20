Newman Catholic pitchers stepping it up in deep playoff run

The Knights also got a big performance out of their offense against the Cougars. AGWSR pitcher Luke Starr came into Saturday's game with 45 strikeouts and an opponent batting average of .084.

But the Knights got to Starr early, as sophomore Jack Maznio drove in two runs with a double in the second inning, and later scored on a throwing error by Starr. In the third inning, Kratz got on-base with a one-out double, and scored on another throwing error, to give the Knights a 4-0 lead.

Newman added two more runs in the fifth inning when sophomore Nash Holmgaard scored from third base on a passed ball, and sophomore Eli Brinkley drove in senior John Fitzsimmons with a single.

As a team, the Knights are hitting .334, and have scored at least six runs in each of their 16 victories this season.

"Everybody is stepping up," Bohl said. "That is what you need. It's one of the things that you expect from a quality program. If you want to compete at the state level, you have to have one through nine step up. We had that tonight."

The Knights will play Madrid at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in Nevada in the Class 1A, Substate 2 final.