Newman Catholic pitchers dominate Osage in first game of 2020 season

The Green Devils only put three balls in play the entire game. In the first inning, Osage shortstop Tyler Oberfoell hit a single, which proved to be the team’s only hit. The Green Devils did manage to draw four walks, and second baseman Zach Duren reached via a hit by pitch, but any hint of a rally was snuffed out by Osage’s inability to make contact against the Knights’ hurlers.

After a spring of uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic, and two weeks of practicing against his teammates, Kratz was excited to be out on the mound. He walked the first batter of the game and gave up a first-inning single, but recovered to strike out the side in the first, second, and fourth innings.

“First start of the year, going against live batters in a game, it’s a lot different,” Kratz said. “I’m just kind of finding my groove. It feels great. It’s magnificent that we can come out here.”

For the seven players on the field aside from the pitcher and catcher, there isn’t much to do in a game like Monday's contest. Providing the usual infield chatter and moral support was all the rest of the Knights could do, as the team’s pair of right-handers provided the outs.