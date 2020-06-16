Newman Catholic pitchers dominate Osage in first game of 2020 season

It was easy to keep cool on Monday night in Osage, as the Newman Catholic pitching staff provided the Green Devils home crowd with plenty of opportunities to catch a breeze.
On the first day of the 2020 baseball season, marking the unofficial start of summer in Iowa, the young Knights squad played like the Newman Catholic teams of old. The defending Class 1A champion Knights dominated Osage by a score of 8-0, with 19 of the 21 outs recorded by Newman Catholic coming via strikeout.
The Knights pitching staff was nearly unhittable against the Green Devils. Senior Sam Kratz got the start for Newman, and pitched four innings, allowing no runs on one hit, three walks, and 10 strikeouts. Once Kratz left after throwing around 70 pitches, freshman Doug Taylor came in from playing third base and closed it out. Taylor struck out the side in each of the final three innings, setting down the final eight batters of the game in order, to seal the season-opening win.
After losing 2019 star pitcher Evan Paulus, now a Knights’ assistant coach, to graduation, Newman Catholic head coach Alex Bohl plans to lean on Kratz and Taylor to be the rotation stalwarts this season.
“Everybody is going to play a key role in our success, but when it comes down to it, our two dominant arms are going to be Sam and Doug,” Bohl said. “We’re going to rely on them to have outings like tonight where they are attacking the zone, and giving us every chance to win.”
The Green Devils only put three balls in play the entire game. In the first inning, Osage shortstop Tyler Oberfoell hit a single, which proved to be the team’s only hit. The Green Devils did manage to draw four walks, and second baseman Zach Duren reached via a hit by pitch, but any hint of a rally was snuffed out by Osage’s inability to make contact against the Knights’ hurlers.
After a spring of uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic, and two weeks of practicing against his teammates, Kratz was excited to be out on the mound. He walked the first batter of the game and gave up a first-inning single, but recovered to strike out the side in the first, second, and fourth innings.
“First start of the year, going against live batters in a game, it’s a lot different,” Kratz said. “I’m just kind of finding my groove. It feels great. It’s magnificent that we can come out here.”
For the seven players on the field aside from the pitcher and catcher, there isn’t much to do in a game like Monday's contest. Providing the usual infield chatter and moral support was all the rest of the Knights could do, as the team’s pair of right-handers provided the outs.
“It’s definitely pretty boring at third base, but on the mound it's fun,” Taylor said. “It just shows how hard we’ve been working, and how dominant we can be with the fastball and our off-speed pitches too.”
On offense, the Knights struck early, scoring three runs in the first inning on three walks, a single, and two hit batters against Osage senior Gavin Schaefer. The Knights scored two more runs in the sixth inning thanks to RBI base hits from Max Burt and Nash Holmgaard, and then tacked on three more in the seventh.
While Bohl wants to see some improvement from his offense in the games to come, he recognizes that the team is very young, with only two starters returning from last year's team.
“I thought we could’ve done a better job of driving the ball,” Bohl said. “We had too many pop-ups, but it's game one. It’s our first time seeing another opponent throw live. I was really pleased with our 2-strike approach.
“It’s still early and we’re still inexperienced. I just look forward to seeing these guys continue to get better every day. Right now, they are on that right track, so I appreciate that.”
Coming off of three consecutive Class 1A state championships, the team still has high expectations, though with seven new starters, the Knights will have to prove themselves all over again. But if the first game is any indication, the Knights’ pitching depth could make them pretty hard to beat.
“I have the same expectations as last year, and we’ll have the same ending, hopefully,” Kratz said. “I don’t expect anything less from these guys. I fully trust all of them.”
Newman Catholic will play its home opener at 7 p.m. on Tuesday against Alburnett, in a rematch of the 2019 state title game. Osage's next game will come on Wednesday, at Central Springs.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
