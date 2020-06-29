Newman Catholic, Mason City softball games canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Newman Catholic softball team canceled its scheduled Monday night game against West Hancock due to a player's potential exposure to COVID-19.
The season has not yet been suspended, but the team is awaiting test results, and the player has been asked to self-isolate until the results are known.
"Once we get results back from her test, we will make our decision on what will happen after that," athletic director and Newman Catholic baseball coach Alex Bohl said. "We're hoping it's a negative test, and we can pick back up as soon as we can."
The Newman baseball team's season could also potentially be affected, but the Knight's scheduled game on Tuesday night against Bishop Garrigan has not been rescheduled yet.
"We took practice off (Monday), just to be safe," Bohl said. "We are tentative scheduled to play tomorrow, and we're going to keep it that way until further notice."
Mason City's scheduled Monday night softball game against Des Moines Lincoln was canceled late last week after a Railsplitters' player tested positive for COVID-19.
On Monday, Lincoln confirmed to Des Moines TV station KCCI that three of its players have now tested positive. All Lincoln softball coaches and players have been told to self-isolate for 14 days.
The news does not affect Mason City's softball season status, as the teams had not yet come into contact. The Mohawks' home baseball doubleheader against Des Moines Lincoln on Monday was played as scheduled.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
