The Newman Catholic baseball team picked up its ninth straight win with a 21-run offensive showcase on the road against Central Springs.

The Knights jumped out to an early five run lead after the first inning and the game culminated with a 10-run fourth inning. Newman racked up 15 hits featuring four doubles and a solo shot homer from senior Doug Taylor in the second inning, his first of the season.

Taylor leads the state in RBIs with 32 and is third on the team in hits (18) and runs scored (20).

Sophomore Cal McGuire allowed just one hit and struck out five Panthers batters over four innings in his third win in as many starts. McGuire also contributed offensively for the Knights, going 3-for-3 with three singles and scored a run.

Junior Toby Kesten drove in four runs for the Knights with his pair of doubles bringing him to nine on the year which leads the team.

Clear Lake 1, Webster City 0: The Lions scored their lone run of the game on a single from sophomore Dylan Bieber and was all they needed to pick up their third conference.

Junior Andrew Thesiss struck out six Lynx batters in route to his third win of the season. He gave up eight hits and one walk on his 93 pitches.

Lake Mills 11, North Iowa 0: The Bulldogs scored eight runs in the third inning in their shutout win at home and picked up their fifth win in the Top of Iowa West Conference.

In his third start of the season, sophomore Kane Koch racked up 10 strike outs against the Bison, and only gave up one hit and two walks off of his 100 pitches.

Senior Brady Hanson and freshman Stephen Brandenburg each drove in a pair of runs for the Bulldogs. Brandenburg continues to lead the team in RBIs (8) and picked up his first double of the season Wednesday night.

Osage 4, Rockford 1: The Green Devils were able to ride the arm of sophomore Maddox Cockrum who struck out 10 Warriors batters on 96 pitches.

Osage racked up only five hits against Rockford but, none of which were extra base hits, but were still able to grab its fifth conference win of the season and sit one game behind Newman Catholic and Nashua-Plainfield.

Senior Landon Arends went a perfect 3-for-3 with three singles, and scored half of the Green Devils runs.

Bishop Garrigan 3, Forest City 2: The Indians tied the game at two in the sixth inning but were unable to send the game into extras and gave up the game winning run in the seventh.

Forest City struggled against Garrigan senior Drew Fogarty who allowed just one extra base hit and gave up no walks.

The Indians (7-6) have now lost two games straight after going on a six-game winning streak to start the month of June, now sit third in the Top of Iowa West Conference behind Lake Mills and Bishop Garrigan.

Saint Ansgar 8, Northwood-Kensett 0: The Saints scored four runs in the fifth inning and pushed their winning streak to six games.

Sophomore Jayce Schwiesow allowed just one hit and hit one batter during his nine strike out performance against the Vikings. He now leads the Top of Iowa conference in strikeouts (45) and is tied for first in wins (4).

Freshman Connor Mullenbach drove in two runs with his pair of singles and stole three of the Indians 15 bases on the night. Junior Drew Powers also stole three bases and is tied for tenth most in the state with 19.