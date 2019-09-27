Jack Maznio wanted to go out with a bang Friday night.
Playing in his last game of the season before having to undergo surgery on a broken finger Monday, the sophomore running back didn't hold anything back against winless Starmont in front of a large homecoming crowd.
Maznio ran the ball 11 times for 48 yards and a touchdown in the Knights' 42-12 win over the Stars.
"It was important for me to have a good game because it's my last one this year," Maznio said. "It's nice to leave with a win."
The Knights (2-3) left no doubt who was in control of Friday night's lopsided homecoming victory, scoring early and often.
After running the ball on four consecutive plays in the Knights' first possession, freshman quarterback Max Burt hit receiver Doug Taylor for a 15-yard touchdown strike at 8:45 in the first quarter. The point-after kick was good for a 7-0 Newman Catholic lead.
The Knights wasted no time scoring again just two minutes later after Starmont punter Skyler Jaster fielded a bad snap and had to scramble for no gain as the Stars turned the ball over on downs.
Newman took over at the Stars' 23 yard line with just under seven minutes left in the first quarter, and on the first play of the drive, Burt hit a wide open Sammy Kratz. The senior wide receiver made the catch and rambled 23 yards for another Knights touchdown. The PAT was good for a 14-0 lead.
After Starmont (0-5) went three and out on the next drive, Newman Catholic took over on the Stars’ 40 and scored on a six-play drive capped off by a Maznio 2-yard TD run. Schiiling’s PAT was good for a 21-0 lead with 2:16 left in the first quarter.
Starmont mounted a drive and had its first three first downs of the game on its next possession, but running back Bowen Munger was tackled in the backfield by Knights senior linebacker John Fitzsimmons on a fourth-and-2 on the 12-yard line and Newman took over on downs.
The Knights mounted a 14-play, 88-yard drive capped off by a 29-yard touchdown scamper by Fitzsimmons at the 3:53 mark. Schilling’s PAT made it 28-0.
After another three and out for Starmont, the Knights scored on their next drive when Burt hit sophomore receiver Nash Holmgaard with a 48-yard TD strike for a 35-0 lead that stood at the half.
You have free articles remaining.
Newman Catholic head coach Rich McCardle said things were clicking better for the Knights on Friday night.
"We were able to execute and hit some passes and the running game was working," he said. "We came out strong and were able to get some positive yards in the first half and the entire game."
Neither team scored in the third quarter, but the Knights were driving and minutes into the fourth quarter, Newman Catholic marched down to the 8-yard line but couldn’t punch it in and faced a 4th-and-2.
The kicking team lined up for a field goal attempt, but the snap went to Kratz, who ran it in untouched from the 15 yard line. The PAT was good for a 42-0 lead with 8:16 left in the game.
Starmont came right back and scored its first points of the 2019 season with 7:23 left in the game. Running back Garrett Waterhouse scampered 40 yards for the touchdown on the second play of the drive. The 2-point conversion failed and the Knights led 42-6.
After a fumble recovery on Newman Catholic’s next possession, the Stars’ Munger took advantage of the miscue and on the second play of the drive swept right and ran for a 31-yard TD. The 2-point conversion failed and Newman Catholic held a 42-12 lead, which was the margin of victory.
Coming into the game, the Stars had been outscored 196-0 in their previous four contests.
Junior running back Cade Schilling had a big second half on the ground and led the Knights with 86 yards on 14 carries. Maznio finished his night and season with 48 yards on 11 carries, while Fitzsimmons had 59 yards on eight carries and one TD.
Burt finished the half and the night with 131 yards in the air on 7-of-9 passing. He threw three TD passes and had no interceptions.
McCardle liked the Knights' focus Friday night and during the week.
"They were determined to win this game," he said. They wanted to bounce back after a tough loss last week.
The Knights are on the road next Friday at Potsville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.