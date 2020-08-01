Newman Catholic falls to Don Bosco in state title game

“We bring Max in, and we get the guy to two strikes, you’re feeling pretty confident that we’re going to get the job done,” Newman Catholic head coach Alex Bohl said. “All of a sudden, they hit three straight doubles, and they take the lead. It’s something you probably weren’t expecting with Max on the mound, and them at the bottom of the order. Credit to those guys, they battled with two strikes.”

For Taylor, the feeling after Saturday’s game was very different than what he and his teammates have grown used to in years past, but he seemed confident that the Knights could use the loss as motivation going into next season.

“We definitely could’ve played better, but we fought and didn’t put our heads down,” Taylor said. “It didn’t end the way we wanted to, but we’ll learn from it and get better.”

The Knights will lose three seniors to graduation,in John Fitzsimmons, Jacob Nelson, and Sam Kratz, but will return the majority of their starting lineup in 2021. After losing seven starters from the 2019 squad, Bohl and his players know that making it back to the state title game was a big accomplishment in itself.