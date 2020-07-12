Newman Catholic baseball wallops North Iowa to advance in district tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the Newman Catholic baseball team on Saturday, the waiting was the hardest part.

The Knights had to wait quite awhile to play their district opener against North Iowa. After a severe thunderstorm came through and drenched the Mason City area, the night’s district doubleheader was delayed nearly two and a half hours. The Knights’ ballplayers spent several hours preparing the waterlogged field for play, after which they had to wait for the conclusion of the game between Central Springs and Lake Mills.

After Central Springs beat Lake Mills, 4-2, it was finally time for Newman Catholic to play ball. Once the Knights took the field, there was little doubt about the eventual outcome, as the Knights beat North Iowa, 11-1, to advance to the second round of the Class 1A district playoffs.

First pitch came at 9:33 p.m., to a nearly packed crowd of hardy and patient baseball fans. Knights’ senior Jacob Nelson got the start on the mound, and pitched very well, finishing with eight strikeouts while giving up just one run on four hits over six innings of work.

Along with Nelson, the Newman Catholic offense delivered all game long.