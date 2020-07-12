Newman Catholic baseball wallops North Iowa to advance in district tournament

For the Newman Catholic baseball team on Saturday, the waiting was the hardest part.
The Knights had to wait quite awhile to play their district opener against North Iowa. After a severe thunderstorm came through and drenched the Mason City area, the night’s district doubleheader was delayed nearly two and a half hours. The Knights’ ballplayers spent several hours preparing the waterlogged field for play, after which they had to wait for the conclusion of the game between Central Springs and Lake Mills.
After Central Springs beat Lake Mills, 4-2, it was finally time for Newman Catholic to play ball. Once the Knights took the field, there was little doubt about the eventual outcome, as the Knights beat North Iowa, 11-1, to advance to the second round of the Class 1A district playoffs.
First pitch came at 9:33 p.m., to a nearly packed crowd of hardy and patient baseball fans. Knights’ senior Jacob Nelson got the start on the mound, and pitched very well, finishing with eight strikeouts while giving up just one run on four hits over six innings of work.
Along with Nelson, the Newman Catholic offense delivered all game long.
The Knights scored three runs in the third, and four more in the fifth against North Iowa starter Kade Hobbs. In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Knights plated four runs, with the first two coming on bases-loaded walks. Senior Sam Kratz ended the game in walk-off fashion with a two-run double to right field, which gave the Knights the game-winning 10-run lead.
Senior John Fitzsimmons finished with a team-high three hits for the Knights, while Nelson reached on two base hits and a walk.
"We really played together," Nelson said. "We just got a rally going, and didn't let up until the final pitch."
At the end of a long day, head coach Alex Bohl laughed with relief and exhaustion, grateful for the win and the chance to play again later this week.
“We took care of step one,” Bohl said. “Whether it was pretty or not, or worthy of two thumbs up, I don’t know. We did enough to get the job done, and in the postseason that is all you can ask. You just have to survive and advance.”
The Knights improved to 14-5 on the year with the win, and will play at home against Central Springs on Tuesday night for a spot in the Class 1A, District 3 title game.
North Iowa ended its season with a 3-10 record.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
