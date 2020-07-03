Newman Catholic baseball takes control of first place with win over St. Ansgar

For the players, one of the big motivators coming into the season was to prove that the program would not be taking a step back. The program still expected to compete for a championship, even with all of the new faces on the field.

Several of those new faces have had a big impact on the Knights. Sophomore Nash Holmgaard reached base three times against the Saints and scored a run. Brinkley hit a key RBi double early in the game, and lineup newcomers Tim Castle and Jack Maznio both scored and have contributed throughout the year.

Overall, Bohl says he is impressed with the progress his young team has made in this abbreviated and challenging season.

"They’ve all come through in a few of those moments," Bohl said. "It’s difficult to pick out one, but we’re going to expect them all to execute and come through in the clutch. That is what it takes to be a good team."

But even with all of the changes and new faces, the message stays the same.

Play Newman baseball.