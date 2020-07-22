You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Newman Catholic baseball back to state for 13th consecutive year
0 comments
alert top story

Newman Catholic baseball back to state for 13th consecutive year

{{featured_button_text}}
Newman vs St. Ansgar 07-03-20 (32).jpg

Newman Catholic pitcher Sam Kratz delivers a pitch against St. Ansgar in a Top of Iowa East showdown earlier in the season at Newman. Pitchers Kratz and freshman Max Burt helped the Knights advance to the Iowa state baseball tournament with a 3-2 win over Madrid on Tuesday night.

 LISA GROUETTE, Globe Gazette

The Newman Catholic baseball team is going to the Iowa state baseball tournament for the 13th consecutive year and 18th in the last 20 years.

It took the Knights nine innings to make it official, but a 3-2 win over Madrid in the Class 1A, Substate 2 final on Tuesday night in Nevada clinched it.

Pitching once again played a key role in the Knights advancing, as Sammy Kratz got the ball on Tuesday night. The senior allowed two runs on just three hits and struck out 11 batters, but issued four walks in 6 2/3 innings of work.

Freshman Max Burt came on in relief and allowed only one base runner, via a walk, in 2 1/3 innings for the win.

Both teams scored a run in the first inning, then the game turned into a pitchers duel with neither team scoring until the Knights put a run across the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Madrid (10-6) came right back in the top of the next inning to tie the game at 2-2, before Newman Catholic (17-5) scored in the bottom of the ninth inning to advance to state.

Freshman Doug Taylor led the Knights' five-hit attack with two singles and an RBI, while Burt hit a solo home run.

Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556. 

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Mason City baseball vs. Valley, 07-20-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News