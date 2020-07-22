Newman Catholic baseball back to state for 13th consecutive year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Newman Catholic baseball team is going to the Iowa state baseball tournament for the 13th consecutive year and 18th in the last 20 years.

It took the Knights nine innings to make it official, but a 3-2 win over Madrid in the Class 1A, Substate 2 final on Tuesday night in Nevada clinched it.

Pitching once again played a key role in the Knights advancing, as Sammy Kratz got the ball on Tuesday night. The senior allowed two runs on just three hits and struck out 11 batters, but issued four walks in 6 2/3 innings of work.

Freshman Max Burt came on in relief and allowed only one base runner, via a walk, in 2 1/3 innings for the win.

Both teams scored a run in the first inning, then the game turned into a pitchers duel with neither team scoring until the Knights put a run across the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Madrid (10-6) came right back in the top of the next inning to tie the game at 2-2, before Newman Catholic (17-5) scored in the bottom of the ninth inning to advance to state.

Freshman Doug Taylor led the Knights' five-hit attack with two singles and an RBI, while Burt hit a solo home run.

Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.

