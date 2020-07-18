Newman Catholic baseball advances to substate final with win over AGWSR

"I think all of us do a great job of just staying focused and ready to pitch," Taylor said. "It was great to get that first year, because now I know what it feels like to go all the way, and you don't want anything else but that."

The Knights also got a big performance out of their offense against the Cougars. AGWSR pitcher Luke Starr came into Saturday's game with 45 strikeouts and an opponent batting average of .084.

But the Knights got to Starr early, as sophomore Jack Maznio drove in two runs with a double in the second inning, and later scored on a throwing error by Starr. In the third inning, Kratz got on-base with a one-out double, and scored on another throwing error, to give the Knights a 4-0 lead.

Newman added two more runs in the fifth inning when sophomore Nash Holmgaard scored from third on a passed ball, and sophomore Eli Brinkley drove in senior John Fitzsimmons with a single.

As a team, the Knights are hitting .337, and have scored at least six runs in each of their victories this season.

"Everybody is stepping up," Bohl said. "That is what you need, ... It's one of the things that you expect from a quality program. If you want to compete at the state level, you have to have one through nine step up. We had that tonight."

The Knights will play in Nevada on Tuesday night against Madrid in the Class 1A, Substate 2 final.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

