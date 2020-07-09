Newman Catholic alum Bryce Ball added to Atlanta Braves' 60-man roster

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a strong initial appearance in big league camp, Bryce Ball is back with the Atlanta Braves.

On Thursday, the Braves announced that Ball had been added to the team's 60-man player pool for the 2020 season.

Ball made a strong first impression at big-league camp back in March, clubbing several long home runs that drew the attention of fans and his teammates. He earned the nickname "Drago" for his resemblance to the villainous Russian boxer in "Rocky IV," and "Ball Bunyan" for his prodigious power.

Ball played high school baseball at Newman Catholic, and played two years of college baseball at NIACC before transferring to Dallas Baptist University. Ball was a 24th-round pick by the Braves in 2019, and put up some big numbers in the minor leagues.

Overall, Ball hit .329, with a .395 on-base percentage (OBP), and a .628 slugging percentage with a total of 17 home runs and 52 RBI between Rookie-level Danville and Single-A Rome. For his time in Danville, Ball was named the Appalachian League Player of the Year, and is currently ranked as the Braves' No. 16 prospect by Baseball America.