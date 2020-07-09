Newman Catholic alum Bryce Ball added to Atlanta Braves' 60-man roster

After a strong initial appearance in big league camp, Bryce Ball is back with the Atlanta Braves.
On Thursday, the Braves announced that Ball had been added to the team's 60-man player pool for the 2020 season.
Ball made a strong first impression at big-league camp back in March, clubbing several long home runs that drew the attention of fans and his teammates. He earned the nickname "Drago" for his resemblance to the villainous Russian boxer in "Rocky IV," and "Ball Bunyan" for his prodigious power.
Ball played high school baseball at Newman Catholic, and played two years of college baseball at NIACC before transferring to Dallas Baptist University. Ball was a 24th-round pick by the Braves in 2019, and put up some big numbers in the minor leagues.
Overall, Ball hit .329, with a .395 on-base percentage (OBP), and a .628 slugging percentage with a total of 17 home runs and 52 RBI between Rookie-level Danville and Single-A Rome. For his time in Danville, Ball was named the Appalachian League Player of the Year, and is currently ranked as the Braves' No. 16 prospect by Baseball America.
Ball will most likely not make it to the Major Leagues this year, according to some reports, and instead will be a part of the Braves' 'taxi squad,' a group of prospects that the Braves have brought to camp to train and play intrasquad games, with the minor league baseball season cancelled due to COVID-19.
Ball has been mentioned in baseball circles as a future DH option for the Braves, or an eventual replacement at first base for star Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman. Freeman is currently not playing due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
