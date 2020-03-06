Newell-Fonda crushes St. Ansgar in state semifinal

For two seasons now, no team has been able to solve the riddle that is Newell-Fonda.

With a suffocating press defense, tremendous speed and an offense averaging 78 points per game, the Mustangs came into Friday’s Class 1A girls state semifinal against St. Ansgar with 52 consecutive wins, including last year's state title game win over West Hancock.

From the opening tip-off, St. Ansgar had no answers for the Mustangs, as the Saints fell 84-33 at Wells Fargo Arena.

The scoring started four seconds into the game with a 3-pointer from Mustangs’ junior Maggie Walker. After Hali Anderson responded with a layup for the Saints, the Mustangs went on a 15-0 scoring run. By the end of the first quarter, Newell-Fonda led the Saints, 31-13.

In the second quarter, the Mustangs outscored the Saints, 28-9 and led at halftime, 59-22.

In the first half, the Mustangs shot 63.2 percent from the field, compared to 36.4 percent for the Saints. St. Ansgar also gave up 17 turnovers in the first half, while Newell-Fonda surrendered only two.