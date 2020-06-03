New season, new challenges for Mohawks softball

Horner said the most important part was issuing masks to the girls. If the players were within the six-foot radius, they are required to wear the mask to stay safe.

“The social distance sense is the most important,” Horner said. “We’ve got to stay at least six feet apart. If you’re within the social distance you have to wear a mask. So we issued masks for everybody. Most of our practice was spread out.”

As far as competition goes, the Mohawks finished 18-22 overall and 6-16 in the Central Iowa Metro League a season ago. The team has some holes to fill, as it lost six seniors to graduation and has many new young faces.

Some of the top returners include the only two seniors on the team. Sami Miller is the only returning all-conference performer. She had a .352 batting average as an Honorable-Mention All-Conference selection. The other senior, Brianna Notermann, had a .359 batting average in 2019. Miller and Notermann are the two players Horner expects to lead the team this season.

Notermann is excited to get the season rolling and knows the Mohawks have a tall task ahead of them in one of the toughest conferences in the state.