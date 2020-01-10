New players make big splash for West Fork boys basketball

“He really gives us an added dimension with some size inside,” Schnoes said. “Just because he is such a good rebounder, both offensive and defensive end. He just has overall speed and plays good defense. He can guard any one of the five positions in any given game.”

Washington’s first varsity game came in the Warhawks' surprising opening win against Clear Lake on Dec. 3, a team that made it to the state tournament with a 24-0 record a season ago. In that game, Washington announced his arrival with a bang, scoring 21 points and collecting 14 total rebounds.

“It was extremely huge for us, and I think it has carried throughout the whole season,” Washington said of that first win. “We’ve played extremely well those games. We play as a team, and we all are there for each other, and hyping each other up."

Washington has 72 rebounds on the season so far, among the top five for area players. He is listed at 6-foot-2 inches tall, but Schnoes insists that he plays like a much taller player. For Washington, crashing the boards and rebounding is what he loves to do most.

“It’s my favorite thing to do,” Washington said. “I love rebounding, and I think it creates a lot of opportunities. That is how I got the majority of my points is from rebounding."