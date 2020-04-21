New Mason City AD excited for return to North Iowa

Several days after announcing that he would not be returning to Des Moines Roosevelt, Johnson also announced that he had been chosen as a member of the 2020 class of the Iowa High School Golf Coaches Hall of Fame.

“We can definitely compete with those schools,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be tough to compete with the Waukees, the Valleys and Dowlings and things like that, but there are other people in the conference that we are very competitive with, and where our student athletes can have success.”

With his start date July 1, Johnson will not be the one who hires the school’s new football coach. That task will be left to superintendent Dave Versteeg, principal Dan Long, and associate principal Dan Phipps, though Johnson will get to have some say in the matter.

When reached for comment, Johnson was on his way back to Waukee from Mason City, after signing the papers for his new home. With just over two months until he begins his new job, Johnson has plenty of time to prepare and reacquaint himself with River City.

“I can come in and hit the ground running,” Johnson said. “The big thing for me that first 30 to 60 days is to get out into the community and meet the people. Schools aren’t supporting themselves in football games like colleges do. We have to utilize all the resources we can. For me, it’s going to be familiarizing myself with the landscape of the area and the city.”

