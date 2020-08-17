New-look West Hancock football team set to begin state title defense

Kelly ran for 1,184 yards last season, good for third-best on the team. He is the only returning starter at the position, and will take on a leadership role in the backfield. While Kelly might not have the outspoken nature of someone like Hagen, Sanger expects him to set the tone.

“He will definitely be a leader on offense,” Sanger said. “He’s more of a learn-by-doing guy. Cole is a guy that is not going to be outworked. He’s got a work ethic that is second to none. I don’t think quiet leadership is the right word, but you just watch how he does it.”

The line that will block for Kelly this season does not have nearly the experience or size of the previous group. The 2019 line played together for three seasons and was known as an especially big and bruising crew. While there will surely be an adjustment period and maybe a growing pain or two, Kelly isn’t nervous about coming into the season with practically a whole new line.

“Yeah, those guys last year were really good and played together and were really good at communicating, but I’m going to give these guys a shot,” Kelly said. “You should never turn the cheek on anybody. They’ve put in the work. They’re not as big, but they’ll do a good enough job."