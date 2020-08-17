New-look West Hancock football team set to begin state title defense

On a recent hot August morning, the West Hancock football team emerged from the locker room, ready to start practice, and eager to begin defending its Class A state title.
Things will look very different for the Eagles this season. Due to COVID-19, the team will stay socially distanced in practice, sanitize constantly during games, and play a seven-game schedule as decreed by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
But even beyond the pandemic-caused adjustments, a lot will change for the Eagles. Two members of the team’s “three-headed monster” at running back graduated this past year, in Tate Hagen and Josef Smith. Four starters on the vaunted offensive line are gone, as well as starting quarterback Brayden Leerar.
Those departed players helped lead the Eagles to a state-best 5,312 yards rushing yards last season, 720 yards more than second-place St. Ansgar. The Eagles also finished with a state-high 6,825 all-purpose yards.
The team will return starting right guard Tanner Thompson, split end Matthew Francis, and running back Cole Kelly, but the rest of the offense will be made up of young players and new starters.
“Did we lose a lot? Absolutely,” head coach Mark Sanger said. “But we’ve also got a lot of kids underneath that are ready for their shot. We have a lot of unknowns about who are going to be those people that step up. That's an exciting part of it, to see who it is.”
Kelly ran for 1,184 yards last season, good for third-best on the team. He is the only returning starter at the position, and will take on a leadership role in the backfield. While Kelly might not have the outspoken nature of someone like Hagen, Sanger expects him to set the tone.
“He will definitely be a leader on offense,” Sanger said. “He’s more of a learn-by-doing guy. Cole is a guy that is not going to be outworked. He’s got a work ethic that is second to none. I don’t think quiet leadership is the right word, but you just watch how he does it.”
The line that will block for Kelly this season does not have nearly the experience or size of the previous group. The 2019 line played together for three seasons and was known as an especially big and bruising crew. While there will surely be an adjustment period and maybe a growing pain or two, Kelly isn’t nervous about coming into the season with practically a whole new line.
“Yeah, those guys last year were really good and played together and were really good at communicating, but I’m going to give these guys a shot,” Kelly said. “You should never turn the cheek on anybody. They’ve put in the work. They’re not as big, but they’ll do a good enough job."
“We’re doing the same thing as we did last year with our footwork, and how we did our reps with the plays. I think we’ll be fine with them.”
One new addition to the line is Alex Marks, who comes to the Eagles from Garces Memorial High School in Bakersfield, Calif. Marks moved to Britt once the fall sports season in California was postponed, and brings plenty of size and strength to the team.
"He’s a nice kid," Sanger said. "We’ve had a week and a half with him, but obviously we can tell he’s been coached before. We’ll see, but it’s going to be just like anybody else. He’s going to have to earn the spot he’s going to get."
The one sure thing on this year's line is Tanner Thompson.
Thompson is the o-line's only returning full-time starter, and Sanger expects him to bring the same vocal and fiery brand of leadership that he brought to the team in 2019. While Thompson knows he will need to be patient with his fellow linemen this season, he doesn’t expect them to struggle all that much.
Prior to their 21-17 victory over Grundy Center in the state title game, the Eagles beat all of their opponents by at least 22 points, giving the young players plenty of time to get late-game snaps.
“We’re going to be a little bit smaller, a little bit inexperienced,” Thompson said. “We’re going to have to use our athleticism to outdo the size that we lost. Last year we had a bunch of kids getting playing time since we were outscoring so many people. There is a lot of experience that they got from last year.”
This past Friday, the team went through its stretches and practiced tackling techniques in the cool Britt morning air. Games will start in just a few weeks, beginning a unique season in which every team will make the playoffs.
After an emotional roller coaster of a year that saw both a Class A state title and the death of longtime West Hancock head coach Bob Sanger, the team is eager to finally get back on the football field and try to win consecutive state titles for the first time in program history.
Though things will look different, Sanger is confident that his team has a chance to make another deep playoff run.
“We have a lot of question marks we have to figure out, but we absolutely have a team that is capable of making a run to the playoffs,” Sanger said. “That is the easiest way I can say it. We have the pieces we can put together to have a very successful season. Time will tell whether we get where we want to be or not.”
West Hancock will open its season at home on Aug. 28 against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
