New look offense, experienced defense leads Clear Lake football

After an undefeated regular season in 2019, the Clear Lake football team is eager to make a deeper run in the playoffs.
But first, the Lions have some big shoes to fill.
Gone is Jaylen DeVries, who led the Lions all season and broke records as the starting quarterback. So, too, are his top targets, Kody Kearns and Nick Danielson, who paired for over 1,500 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns a season ago.
Head coach Jared DeVries knows that replacing those play makers will be tough, but he doesn’t lack confidence that it can be done.
“We feel like Carson Toebe can be our quarterback and we’re hopeful of that,” DeVries said. “We have a lot of dynamic play makers on the edge. Jaden O’Brien-Green has been a two-year starter, all-district player for us.”
While the Lions' offense adjusts to changes and new players in the system, the defense will be heavily relied on, according to DeVries. Leading tackler Ty Fisher (senior) is back anchoring the heart of the defense. DeVries also mentioned cornerbacks Jagger Schmitt and Tyres Green-Harrington as standout players.
“We’ve got players back there that we can rely on,” DeVries said. “We’re returning defensive lineman, two of them that were all-district, so we’re really excited about our defense. They’ll probably have to carry the load until our offense gets there with what we’re doing.”
The Lions lost to Williamsburg, 35-21, in the Class 2A state quarterfinals last year and finished with a record of 10-1. Although DeVries recognizes the changes in his offense this fall, the mindset hasn’t changed.
“We don’t ever plan on losing. That’s not a makeup of this football team and this coaching staff,” DeVries said. “The day I start thinking that we don’t have a chance to win is probably the day I retire.”
The summer was filled with uncertainty about whether or not there would be a football season. Now that football season is a go, the sentiment isn’t lost among the players and coaches.
“I can tell you that the players and the coaches are ecstatic that we get to have a season,” DeVries said. “We get to work with the kids and the smiles on those players’ faces mean a ton.”
The feeling of happiness from getting a chance to play has quickly shifted into competitiveness.
“It doesn’t really change from year to year, we want to win every snap we’re in,” DeVries said. “That’s really the only thing we care about is competing within that one snap. If we win the majority of those, everything else will take care of itself.”
Clear Lake opens up the season against Aplington-Parkersburg at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Lions Field.
Clear Lake football practice 08-14-20
Clear Lake football practice 08-14-20
Clear Lake football practice 08-14-20
Clear Lake football practice 08-14-20
Clear Lake football practice 08-14-20
Clear Lake football practice 08-14-20
Clear Lake football practice 08-14-20
Clear Lake football practice 08-14-20
Clear Lake football practice 08-14-20
Clear Lake football practice 08-14-20
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!