New look offense, experienced defense leads Clear Lake football

The Lions lost to Williamsburg, 35-21, in the Class 2A state quarterfinals last year and finished with a record of 10-1. Although DeVries recognizes the changes in his offense this fall, the mindset hasn’t changed.

“We don’t ever plan on losing. That’s not a makeup of this football team and this coaching staff,” DeVries said. “The day I start thinking that we don’t have a chance to win is probably the day I retire.”

The summer was filled with uncertainty about whether or not there would be a football season. Now that football season is a go, the sentiment isn’t lost among the players and coaches.

“I can tell you that the players and the coaches are ecstatic that we get to have a season,” DeVries said. “We get to work with the kids and the smiles on those players’ faces mean a ton.”

The feeling of happiness from getting a chance to play has quickly shifted into competitiveness.

“It doesn’t really change from year to year, we want to win every snap we’re in,” DeVries said. “That’s really the only thing we care about is competing within that one snap. If we win the majority of those, everything else will take care of itself.”