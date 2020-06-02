New-look Newman Catholic begins third straight title defense

“It's such a brotherhood,” Burt said. “We don’t feel pressure that much. Everyone knows everyone, and everyone knows what they have to get done. The leadership we had last year with Evan (Paulus) and Josh (Fitzgerald), we had a good example to follow.”

Head coach Alex Bohl knows that the 2020 season is going to have a different feel to it. With only Burt and Taylor back, there will be a few growing pains here and there in the starting lineup. That doesn’t mean they expect the team to be bad, however.

“We’ll have sophomores, juniors, and some freshman step in who have been a part of Newman baseball,” Bohl said. “They were a part of the team last year, so they know what the expectation is when you come to practice, what the expectation is during games, and putting in your own time and work.”

“We have a pretty good understanding of who we are, and what the lineup is that we need to compete well.”

The shortened 2020 season will add even more of a challenge. The season begins on June 15, and the playoffs will start just three weeks later, on July 9. The state tournament starts just five weeks after Opening Day, on July 24.