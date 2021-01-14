New journey set to begin for Iowa's Eierman

Jaydin Eierman’s wait to take the mat in an Iowa singlet ends Friday night with a bit of a twist.

The three-time all-American for Missouri is expected to make his debut for the top-ranked Hawkeyes in an 8 p.m. season-opening dual against Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The competition will be the first for Eierman in a collegiate meet since transferring to Iowa one year ago, looking to surround himself with the best possible competition both inside and outside the Iowa wrestling room.

“The coaching staff is one of the best in the world and they really work with their athletes,’’ Eierman said. “Our practices are built around us and how we want to feel by the end of competition. We’re trying to peak and not really kill ourselves at the beginning, but the practices have been really great.’’

Eierman, who begins his senior season as the nation’s top-ranked wrestler at 141 pounds, believes he has found what he was looking for in terms of training intensity.

“Every day, you’re going to have a war. There’s not one guy in that room that’s going to bow down to you,’’ Eierman said. “You have guys that are ready to fight for that lineup spot and that just makes everybody better because they’re going to push each other to the top.’’