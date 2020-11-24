New head coach will lead Newman Catholic girls' basketball team

Newman Catholic girls’ basketball head coach Keely Weiner has been a part of the coaching staff as an assistant in years past, but this year she will take over the head position and lead the Knights during the upcoming winter.
After finishing third in the Top of Iowa East a season ago, she is excited for the opportunity to lead the Knights.
“We talk a lot about doing well in the conference,” Weiner said. “Our first game we get to play, let’s just make it successful and be successful.”
But she knows the path to a successful conference basketball schedule won’t be easy. The Knights graduated four of their top five scorers from a squad that finished with an overall record of 13-10.
However, leading scorer Kealan Curley is back for her senior season. She averaged 13.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in her junior campaign.
“People noticed her last year and I think she’s going to be a big impact for us,” Weiner said. “She can mesh so well with some of the other girls too.”
Outside of Curley, the Knights also return two other starters from last winter. Senior Faith Wadle and junior Emma Weiner will be relied on heavily.
Weiner says she’s encouraged by some of the things she’s seen from her underclassmen as well. Despite not being able to have summer camps or open gyms, the girls are showing signs of promise in their first few practices.
Between a highly successful softball and cross country team, she’s hoping that the success during those seasons can translate on to the court also.
“Just having them experience those opportunities has been good too,” Weiner said. “You’re seeing that they want to be successful. And they want to work hard in basketball too.”
Things like the day-to-day practice schedule are more challenging this year than in year’s past due to COVID-19. The mitigation strategies put in place to keep the coronavirus at bay have made things tougher for Newman Catholic. Each game isn't promised.
"We talk a lot about how things can change in the matter of a day," Weiner said. "Yeah, if somebody’s unable to play or be at practice, how can we continue to play? Or how can we fill in and continue to make that a positive?"
The Knights wear masks during practice and space out when taking water breaks. They also regularly sanitize.
“Some of that has just been different, but we’ve been doing it in school anyway,” Weiner said. “I feel like it’s just like what they’re getting used to and dealing with. It’s just a different mindset, but we’re trying to just kind of do whatever it takes.”
The Knights will look to make sure the season continues while keeping safety as a priority. Newman Catholic hopes to perform well and make a run in the postseason.
The Knights will play Lake Mills at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at home.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
