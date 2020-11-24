New head coach will lead Newman Catholic girls' basketball team

Newman Catholic girls’ basketball head coach Keely Weiner has been a part of the coaching staff as an assistant in years past, but this year she will take over the head position and lead the Knights during the upcoming winter.

After finishing third in the Top of Iowa East a season ago, she is excited for the opportunity to lead the Knights.

“We talk a lot about doing well in the conference,” Weiner said. “Our first game we get to play, let’s just make it successful and be successful.”

But she knows the path to a successful conference basketball schedule won’t be easy. The Knights graduated four of their top five scorers from a squad that finished with an overall record of 13-10.

However, leading scorer Kealan Curley is back for her senior season. She averaged 13.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in her junior campaign.

“People noticed her last year and I think she’s going to be a big impact for us,” Weiner said. “She can mesh so well with some of the other girls too.”

Outside of Curley, the Knights also return two other starters from last winter. Senior Faith Wadle and junior Emma Weiner will be relied on heavily.

