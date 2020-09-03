New Friday night life: Clear Lake football set to play Iowa City Regina

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After the Clear Lake-Osage football game was canceled due to a player on Osage testing positive for COVID-19, the Lions were in need of a new team to play on Friday.

They found that team in perennial Class A powerhouse Iowa City Regina.

Friday's matchup should be a good one, as Iowa City Regina is ranked No. 3 in Class A of the AP state football poll and Clear Lake is ranked No. 5 in Class 2A.

Regina has consistently finished its season in the UNI-Dome and has won six state titles in the past decade, but started off with a 45-13 lost against Class 3A Pleasant Valley. Senior quarterback Ashton Cook threw for two touchdowns and an interception in the loss.

The Regals defense gave up 45 points in game one and will have a tall task ahead defending the Lions' skill position players.

Clear Lake is coming off a dominant 54-21 victory over Aplington-Parkersburg in the season opener. New starting quarterback Carson Toebe put on a show, scoring six touchdowns. He threw for four and ran for two in the loss. His main target was Tyres Green-Harrington who caught four passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns.

The game is set for 7 p.m. on Friday at Lions field.

