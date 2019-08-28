Over the past few seasons, the Newman Catholic football team developed a big-play reputation that carried it to one of its most successful runs, including a district title and an appearance in the Class A quarterfinals a season ago.
The Knights, though, were a heavily-dominated senior team in 2018, so the 2019 edition will feature of a lot of new faces seeing significant time on the field.
“We have some athletes,” Newman coach Rick McCardle said. “But they are young.”
Offensively, Newman will likely feature Max Burt, a freshman, under center.
Despite his youth, Burt is no stranger to the rigors of varsity athletics as he was the starting catcher for the Knights’ state championship baseball team over the summer.
What experience does return will be in the backfield.
John Fitzsimmons, the leading returning ball carrier with 175 yards and three touchdowns, will take over the all-important fullback spot in the Newman offense while Jack Maznio, a sophomore who started at linebacker over the latter part of the season, will move in as the left wingback.
The offensive line returns a couple of veterans in Logan Allison and Jack Lander, but McCardle expects some help up front from several newcomers, including Jack Barrett and Alec Frye.
The defense also will need quite a bit of retooling, but the best help for the defense would be a ball-control offense that eats up the clock.
“We need to get the kids up to speed with what we do,” McCardle said. “The guys need to know where they are supposed to be.”
One thing that McCardle hopes does not derail the enthusiasm of his young Knights is a difficult early schedule that sees Newman travel to Lake Mills for its opener followed by its home opener against perennially tough Bishop Garrigan.
If the Knights can settle in over the early portion of the district schedule, they will find themselves with some potentially meaningful games down the stretch against the likes of St. Ansgar and South Winneshiek.
