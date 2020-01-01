New decade, new games: What to watch for in North Iowa basketball

The holiday break will soon be over for North Iowa students, and as we all sadly put away the holiday decorations, leave our warm houses and trudge our way back to our offices and schools for daily responsibilities, there is at least one thing to look forward to.

Sports!

On Friday, area teams will begin the new decade with some intriguing match-ups. Here are a few of the games to keep an eye on for basketball fans in the Mason City/Clear Lake area.

Mason City at Waukee

After starting the season at 2-0, the Mohawks' boys team stumbled a bit going into the holiday break, with four straight losses.

As conference play kicks into gear, things will only get tougher.

On Friday, Mason City will open 2020 with a tough task, as it takes on undefeated and No. 1 ranked Waukee on the road. Waukee is led by two top scorers, juniors Tucker DeVries and Payton Sandfort. The two are averaging 21 and 20.6 points per game, respectively, while also coming in as the team's top two rebounders.

Mason City's leading scorer is Jeffrey Skogen, with 16.7 points per game.