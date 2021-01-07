New day, new way: Revamped NIACC women's program eager for another shot at national title

The Trojans’ two returners, Abby Leach and Allie Negen, have both been made team captains. The pair mainly played off the bench last year, but will get a chance to be starters under the new regime.

Last year, the 32-1 Trojans ended the season ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, and were slated to go into the national tournament as the top seed, before COVID-19 caused the tournament to be cancelled.

Now, 10 months after their chance at a title was ripped away, both players are eager to get back on the court and try to wash away the bad taste of an opportunity lost.

“It was really frustrating for me to know that we were ranked No. 1 in the nation, and not being able to prove that,” Negen said. “That was upsetting but that motivates me this season to prove ourselves again, even if we are a different team.”

Even with an entirely new list of teammates and a new head coach, the ultimate goal is still the same.

They want another chance at the championship, and this time, they want to finish it.