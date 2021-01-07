New day, new way: Revamped NIACC women's program eager for another shot at national title

The year 2021 is one of new beginnings for the NIACC women’s basketball team, in almost every conceivable way.
With a new head coach, and only two returning players from last year’s squad, the Trojans are essentially a whole new program.
The team will be led this year by Brad Vaught, who was hired in late July to replace Todd Ciochetto, the 2020 NJCAA Division II Coach of the Year, who took the head coaching job at Seward County Community College after a highly successful nine-year run at NIACC.
Vaught, who has been a longtime basketball coach in Rochester, Minnesota, spent last year as an assistant boys coach at Stewartville High School, and brings an upbeat presence to a program filled with newcomers.
For Vaught, the transition to his new job has been a bit hectic.
When he took the position, the program had only two players returning from last year’s No. 1 ranked team, and only one incoming player signed to the roster. Five of last year’s NIACC freshman followed Ciochetto to Seward County CC, a group that included three of the Trojan's top five scorers.
Thus began the wild process of building a college basketball program, essentially from scratch.
“I called everybody I knew,” Vaught said. "AAU coaches, everybody that I could, and here we are, we’ve got 12 on the roster right now. The team came together late, but we got great kids who are working hard every day.”
The Trojans have seven freshmen, along with five sophomores, three of whom transferred in from other programs. Guard Haley Hungerholt transferred from Waldorf University, Czarina Mada came from Central Arizona College, and 6 foot-3 center Kayla Clewley, who averaged nine blocks a game her senior year of high school, came from Division II Colorado Christian University.
With so many freshmen on the roster, the veteran transfers are a group that Vaught intends to lean on heavily this season.
“We told them that you’ve got to be ready to play right away when you get here,” Vaught said. “It’s kind of a stressful spot as a coach to be in, trying to put a team together that late and not knowing what to expect, but it is a great opportunity for the players.”
Vaught says he has not set a goal for the Trojans as far as wins and losses, but he sees plenty of talent and has been pleasantly surprised by the team’s unity in the pre-season.
“The team came together late, and the girls didn’t know each other,” Vaught said. "But the girls all get along, and work together really well. We’re all newbies here.”
The Trojans’ two returners, Abby Leach and Allie Negen, have both been made team captains. The pair mainly played off the bench last year, but will get a chance to be starters under the new regime.
Last year, the 32-1 Trojans ended the season ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, and were slated to go into the national tournament as the top seed, before COVID-19 caused the tournament to be cancelled.
Now, 10 months after their chance at a title was ripped away, both players are eager to get back on the court and try to wash away the bad taste of an opportunity lost.
“It was really frustrating for me to know that we were ranked No. 1 in the nation, and not being able to prove that,” Negen said. “That was upsetting but that motivates me this season to prove ourselves again, even if we are a different team.”
Even with an entirely new list of teammates and a new head coach, the ultimate goal is still the same.
They want another chance at the championship, and this time, they want to finish it.
“I think Allie and I and the rest of the team are excited to try to get back to the national tournament, and possibly win it all,” Leach said. “It hurt. A lot of the girls were pretty hurt by it. We were all super motivated to get that ring, and that is going to transfer over into this season. We all wanted that bad.”
The Trojans will kick off the 2021 season on Jan. 20 at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.